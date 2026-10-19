Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 5:50 PM
1 minute read
Rayong police chief reassigned after karaoke bribe claims
Anti-corruption officials investigate illegal Rayong karaoke venues, Oct. 17, 2026 | Photo via Matichon

A police chief in Rayong has been reassigned following raids on four unlicensed karaoke venues that prompted allegations of monthly protection bribe payments to government officials.

Police Colonel Nawin Sinthurat was ordered to leave his duties at Pluak Daeng Police Station on Saturday, October 17, and report to the Rayong Provincial Police Operations Centre.

The order, signed by Rayong Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Pramote Ngampradit, cited concerns about possible police misconduct and damage to the Royal Thai Police’s reputation.

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According to Thairath, the reassignment was intended to allow a fact-finding investigation to proceed. The order did not establish that Nawin had committed wrongdoing.

The decision followed Operation Secret Room, led by Deputy Interior Minister Polpee Suwannachawee and officials from the Department of Provincial Administration earlier that day.

Officers inspected four KTV karaoke venues in Pluak Daeng district that primarily catered to Chinese customers. Preliminary checks found that none held the required entertainment venue licences.

Investigators also reported evidence suggesting prostitution-related activities at two establishments.

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During the inspections, allegations emerged that venue operators had been making regular payments to officials from several government agencies in exchange for protection or lenient enforcement.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission subsequently began examining the claims, including whether officials had received improper payments or neglected their duties.

The investigation has since widened, and the district chief has since been reassigned following the inspections.

Today, October 19, Immigration Bureau Commissioner Police Lieutenant General Nopphasin Poolsawat ordered a separate investigation into allegations that immigration officers received 10,000 baht a month from the venues.

Investigators have been given 15 days to examine financial records and other evidence, including CCTV footage, to determine whether any immigration officers were involved.

No disciplinary findings or criminal charges against the officials have been confirmed as of the time of reporting.

In related news:

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 5:50 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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