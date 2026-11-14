Prachin Buri truck crash kills three roadside vendors and cuts power

Photo courtesy of FM91 Trafficpro

A trailer truck carrying longan ploughed into roadside stalls and parked vehicles on Highway 33 in Prachin Buri’s Prachantakham district yesterday afternoon, November 13, killing three women and injuring six people. The truck also brought down a high-voltage power pole, cutting electricity across a wide area, and one lane of the highway had reopened by 6.45pm.

Prachantakham police were alerted to the crash outside the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) branch at about 2.20pm, and firefighters and rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu and Sawang Bamphen foundations found the truck and its trailer lying on their side in flames in the middle of the four-lane road. The crash wrecked or burnt 13 vehicles in all, including the lorry, 10 cars and two motorcycles.

All three people who died were women running stalls on the road shoulder in front of the bank: 46 year old Pimapsorn and her 57 year old sister Duangta, who sold fried meatballs, and 60 year old Thaworn, who sold spectacles.

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Deputy Prachin Buri Governor Sanya Nami said at 6.45pm that firefighters had the blaze under control, the death toll stood at three and six injured people were being treated in hospital. Khaosod listed the 38 year old truck driver and a 51 year old woman as seriously injured.

Early reports said the truck was carrying about 48 tonnes of longan from Chanthaburi to the Chiang Khong border checkpoint in Chiang Rai and was heading from Kabin Buri towards Prachin Buri town when it reached the approach to a bend at a market junction. Khaosod reported that its brakes were suspected to have failed, although the cause has not been confirmed.

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A credit officer at the bank told reporters she heard brakes screeching for a long time before a loud impact, after which the pole fell with its power lines and the wreckage caught fire. Police are seeking footage from the bank’s CCTV cameras, and the provincial road safety centre has ordered the agencies involved to investigate the cause in detail, set out prevention measures and help the families of the dead and the injured under government rules.

Similarly, on August 6 a trailer truck with suspected brake failure crashed into six vehicles on Highway 304 in Prachin Buri’s Na Di district, injuring five people.

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