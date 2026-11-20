Hundreds of thousands of fish were seen swimming upstream in Prachin Buri after a waterway turned black and began giving off a strong smell, prompting an investigation into possible contamination from nearby industrial waste.

Residents reported the unusual scenes yesterday, November 19, in Hua Wa subdistrict, Si Maha Phot district. Most of the fish were identified as pla khayaeng (Twospot catfish) and were seen heading upstream towards the Khu Lamphan floodgate.

The sight raised concerns among residents, who feared that pollutants could have entered the water.

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The Si Maha Phot district chief led a team of environmental officials on a boat inspection to investigate the cause. Officers from Environmental and Pollution Control Office 7 and the Prachin Buri Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment also joined the inspection.

Sunthorn Khunwat, a resident who has raised concerns about industrial waste in the area, said the discoloured water was discovered around 3 kilometres downstream from an industrial waste site.

Residents traced the waterway upstream towards Nong Bua, where they found a drainage culvert beside a factory site containing large quantities of industrial waste.

According to Sunthorn, the water appeared normal upstream but turned black and developed an unpleasant smell further downstream.

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Residents have asked officials to investigate whether contaminated water is being discharged or leaking into the waterway.

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Sunthorn said the community had experienced foul smells since 2023, particularly during the rainy season. Residents previously reported seeing dark water and rainbow-coloured films on the surface flowing from around the factory towards homes and farmland during flooding.

He said black residue and unpleasant smells remained even after the floodwaters receded, leaving some residents reluctant to resume rice farming or eat locally caught fish, crabs and other aquatic animals.

Residents have called for an investigation into Green Environment Technology Co., Ltd., a waste management company operating in Hua Wa.

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According to Department of Industrial Works records, the facility operates in waste sorting and landfilling, alternative fuel production from used lubricating oil or solvents, and other waste processing activities.

The department’s preliminary inspection found signs of industrial waste leachate and contaminants flowing from landfill and waste treatment areas.

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Officials collected samples from inside and outside the facility to identify the substances involved and assess contamination levels. Further testing is needed to establish whether the facility is connected to the black water found near Wat Sa Makhuea.

Sunthorn urged officials to examine soil, water and air quality in nearby communities and farmland, alongside measures to restore affected areas and support residents.

He also called for the facility to be permanently closed if investigators establish that it has broken the law and caused environmental damage.

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