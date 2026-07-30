Police deploy K9 unit in search for missing Russian siblings

Police have expanded the search for the missing Russian siblings, deploying two police dogs to help locate them after investigators traced their last known mobile phone signals to an area near Khao Chi Chan in Chon Buri.

The siblings disappeared after leaving their home on a rented motorcycle during the early hours of July 26. Their dismantled motorcycle was later found buried near the old Thung Luang cemetery in Huai Yai subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, but the pair remain missing.

At 10am today, July 30, officers from the Investigation Division of Provincial Police Region 2, Bang Lamung district officials and Metropolitan Police Bureau K9 units launched a coordinated search operation near Khao Chi Chan.

Police dogs Yaya and Hunter were deployed after being given clothing belonging to the missing siblings to establish their scent.

Search teams combed ponds, abandoned buildings and other locations across Na Jomtien and Huai Yai after investigators used behavioural analysis to identify areas where evidence or the siblings could have been concealed.

Police said the expanded search was launched after investigators analysed mobile phone data. The siblings’ last known phone signals disappeared shortly before 5am on July 26 in an area between Siri Charoen Wan Forest Park and Khao Chi Chan.

Investigators also said the mobile phone signal of a man known as Pong disappeared in the same area at around the same time, prompting officers to focus today’s search there.

Siam Chon News reported that police dismissed reports that the siblings had travelled to Chanthaburi. Investigators said officers had found no evidence to confirm they had been in the province.

At the time of reporting, the search for Diana and Roman remains ongoing.

In similar news, last year, parents and friends were searching for a Russian woman suffering from a neurological disease who had been missing in Phuket province.