Owner of Koh Kut resort that burned to the ground might get charged

The owner of the Koh Kut island resort villa that burned to the ground on Sunday morning might get charged for failing to failing to maintain the fire alarm system. Earlier this week, the resort put out a press release stating that “we adhere to the highest safety standards”.

But a medical influencer staying at villa when the fire happened says she saw no smoke detector in the bedrooms, even though the resort claims to have them. She also said there was no warning system, or sprinklers. The mayor of Koh Kut an investigation found that the villa had smoke detectors and a warning system, but they malfunctioned at the time of the fire. The fire was then able to spread to the entire building because guests didn’t know about it, and therefore didn’t put it out.

The governor of Trat province inspected the site, and criticised the owner for being late to communicate with authorities, and not being clear about how guests will be compensated.

The medical influencer fractured her vertebre when she escaped from the fire. She claims she will have to either have surgery, or be on bed rest for six weeks.

