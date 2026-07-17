Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 11:08 AM
2 minutes read
Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A Norwegian man, allegedly involved in child sex abuse and prostitution at a boxing gym in Rayong, reportedly died of cancer just a day before Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers raided the premises.

Police arrested a 28 year old son of the Rayong boxing gym owner, Naruebet, at a resort in Chon Buri on July 15 for procuring child boxers for prostitution. The arrest followed an undercover operation in which an officer posed as a prospective boxing student and questioned Naruebet about alleged sexual services.

The undercover officer then arranged to purchase the services and set up a meeting with Naruebet and several boys at the resort, where the accused was arrested.

Following the arrest, investigators searched the boxing gym and interviewed 15 child boxers. Following the children’s account, the 80 year old Norwegian man, identified only as Kim, was involved in the abuse.

They claimed that the foreign man sexually abused child boxers and paid them between 500 and 5,000 baht.

Norwegian man suspected of abusing child boxers dies of cancer
Photo via Channel 7

Several of the children alleged that the Norwegian man financially supported the gym and provided financial assistance to some of the children and their families.

Channel 7 reported that the gym owner first met the Norwegian man about 10 years ago at a boxing competition in Pattaya. According to the broadcaster, Kim subsequently became a major financial supporter of the gym.

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According to Channel 7, investigators later learned from residents in the area that the Norwegian man had died from cancer one day before officers carried out the raid at the gym.

The media also interviewed a man named Wa, who claimed to have been close to the Norwegian national. He claimed that he did not believe Naruebet was involved in the child prostitution ring, instead accusing another person connected to the gym named Tar.

Young boys abused at boxing gym
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจสอบสวนกลาง

He further alleged that the Norwegian man and Naruebet had a strained relationship, claiming that Tar regularly brought child boxers to visit the foreign national, even during the final stages of his illness in Pattaya.

He suggested that financial disputes between Tar and Kim, as well as between Tar and Naruebet, may have prompted Tar to report the matter to the police and shift the blame onto Naruebet. Police have not confirmed these claims.

Channel 7 also reported that a Thai woman named Thippawan worked closely with the Norwegian man and managed his financial affairs. The broadcaster said attempts to contact her for comment were unsuccessful.

Police have not announced any additional arrests or identified further suspects. The case investigation remains ongoing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 11:08 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.