Koh Chang bridge could charge motorists 340 baht each way from 2035

Motorists could pay 340 baht each way to use the proposed Koh Chang bridge in Trat when it opens in 2035, according to preliminary toll rates released by the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

The proposed charges, presented as part of a feasibility study yesterday, November 3, would also see motorcyclists pay 90 baht per trip. The rates have not yet received final approval.

Under the proposal, pedestrians would cross free of charge, while four-wheel vehicles would pay 340 baht each way, or 680 baht for a return journey. Vehicles with six to 10 wheels would pay 680 baht per trip, while those with more than 10 wheels would be charged 1,020 baht.

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EXAT plans to introduce a flat-rate toll system, with payments collected at a toll plaza on the Laem Ngop side of the crossing. Both cash and electronic payments would be accepted.

The planned bridge would stretch 5.90 kilometres from Khlong Yai subdistrict in Laem Ngop district to Koh Chang subdistrict in Koh Chang district.

The project has an estimated investment and associated cost of 18,761.95 million baht, with EXAT expecting it to open in 2035.

Sutthilak Khumkhrongrak, chairman of the Trat Federation of Industries, said the proposed tolls were reasonable when compared with the cost of taking a vehicle to Koh Chang by ferry.

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He estimated that a return ferry journey currently costs around 500 to 600 baht, including the vehicle and passenger fares. He argued that ferry prices could rise considerably over the next decade, potentially reaching 1,000 baht or more by the time the bridge opens.

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Sutthilak said the higher convenience of travelling by bridge would make the toll worthwhile, particularly for visitors who currently face long queues at ferry terminals.

He identified ferry delays as a major obstacle to tourism on Koh Chang, saying some visitors abandon their plans and travel to neighbouring provinces rather than wait several hours to cross.

The proposed bridge would allow vehicles to travel to and from the island 24 hours a day, reducing dependence on ferry schedules.

Sutthilak also believes the improved connection could encourage further investment in Trat, including private hospitals, transport infrastructure and other services supporting tourism.

EXAT estimates that the crossing would initially carry around 3,186 vehicles per day in 2035, with traffic projected to rise to 8,978 vehicles daily by 2064.

The preliminary toll rates were developed by comparing current transport costs with feedback from travellers. They will undergo further consideration before any official toll charges are announced.

EXAT has scheduled two public consultation meetings for November 12 and 13, on the mainland and Koh Chang respectively. The meetings will cover the project’s engineering, economic, financial and environmental studies.

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