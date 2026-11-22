Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Immigration police yesterday, November 21, arrested an Indian man in Rayong whom they linked to a viral online post that boasted about collecting informal loan debts and mocked officers. Records showed he had stayed in Thailand 1,047 days beyond a 30-day visa exemption granted when he arrived in December 2023.

In the post, a man said he collected debts for an informal lending gang, claimed a powerful boss was protecting him and said he had no fear of police. He told officers not to bother coming for him if they were only inspectors, whom he called weak. According to reports, the head of the investigation unit at Immigration Division 3 promised to track him down within five days.

Officers from the division found the 39 year old at a house in Noen Phra subdistrict, Mueang Rayong district, at about 2pm. He could not show a passport, and immigration records showed he had last entered the country through Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, had never left and had avoided reporting to immigration officers.

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Police charged him with remaining in Thailand after his permission to stay had ended, and he admitted the charge. Officers handed him to investigators at Mueang Rayong Police Station and said they would widen the inquiry into the alleged informal lending and anyone connected to it.

Senior police and Immigration Bureau commanders ordered officers to act firmly against foreigners who break the law, especially those who challenge police or threaten the public, whoever they claim is backing them.

The arrest is one of several long overstay cases this month, including that of a Russian woman held in Patong, Phuket, after overstaying by 2,379 days.

Overstay rules published by Thai embassies say a foreigner caught by the authorities more than one year past their permitted stay is banned from returning to Thailand for 10 years from the date they leave. Under the Immigration Act, the overstay fine is capped at 20,000 baht.

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