A Thai man turned himself in to police today, November 24, and confessed to the acid attack on his wife at the laundry shop in Chanthaburi where she worked. The victim is reportedly still receiving close care in hospital.

The suspect, identified as Woraphot, surrendered at Kaeng Hang Maeo Police Station at around 9am, after a court issued an arrest warrant on a charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The attack took place at approximately 10.47am yesterday, November 23, at a laundry shop inside a petrol station in Tha Chang subdistrict, Mueang district, Chanthaburi.

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CCTV footage reportedly showed Woraphot throwing acid over his wife, 31 year old Patcharawan, before running to a pickup truck and driving away.

Police said the suspect confessed during questioning and told investigators he had left the pickup truck with a friend.

Woraphot reportedly told police he attacked Patcharawan because he was jealous and suspected she was seeing another man. He claimed she had become distant and kept her mobile phone private.

The suspect said they had lived together for around 11 years and had an 11 year old son. He also admitted to previously assaulting her.

Patcharawan’s older sister said Woraphot had been violent towards her sister before and had threatened to kill her. Patcharawan has said she intends to pursue legal action and does not want to reconcile with him.

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Patcharawan underwent surgery to remove damaged skin. She reportedly remains in considerable pain and has difficulty opening her mouth to eat, requiring liquid food.

Doctors conducted a chest X-ray to check whether the chemical had affected her lungs. She is expected to need continued medical care and several additional operations.

The case follows another reported acid attack in Kanchanaburi in August, when a 32 year old woman suffered chemical burns covering around 10% of her body. She alleged that her partner and one of his friends attacked her with acid inside a car on a bypass road.

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