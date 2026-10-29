Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 11:11 AM
1 minute read
Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger
Photo via Channel 8

A golden retriever bit its owner and a housekeeper at a house in Rayong province on Tuesday, October 27, leaving both with serious injuries.

Rescue volunteers from the Siam Rayong Foundation were called to the property in the Huai Pong, Mueang Rayong district at about 8.30am on Tuesday to assist the elderly homeowner and his housekeeper.

Both victims sustained deep bite wounds, with several puncture marks from the dog’s teeth. Rescuers treated them at the scene before transporting them to hospital. No further information about their conditions was made public.

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The golden retriever called Dollar remained at the property when the rescue team arrived. According to the rescuers, the dog did not display aggressive behaviour and was carrying a piece of cloth in its mouth, appearing to invite them to play.

Golden retriever attacks owner and housemaid
Photo via Channel 7

The incident prompted questions from rescuers and residents about what might have caused the attack, given the golden retriever’s reputation as a friendly breed.

Witnesses told rescuers and news agencies that Dollar might have been hungry because it had not yet eaten breakfast. Others suggested the dog might have reacted after being startled awake or disturbed. Neither explanation was confirmed.

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Channel 7 reported that the family continued to care for Dollar, describing the incident as an apparent accident and saying it was the first time the dog had displayed such behaviour. The family said Dollar had previously been gentle and playful.

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Dog attack in Rayong
Photo via Channel 8

Other dog attacks were reported in Thailand previously. Last month, a Thai woman was killed by a pit bull at a rented house in Bangkok. The same dog was also reported to have been involved in an earlier fatal attack in Chon Buri.

In July, a nursing lecturer in Phitsanulok sought justice after accusing a neighbour of releasing two dogs to attack him amid a long-running dispute. No further update on the neighbour’s response or the legal proceedings was provided in the source material.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 11:11 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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