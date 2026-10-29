Golden retriever attack in Rayong believed to be triggered by hunger

A golden retriever bit its owner and a housekeeper at a house in Rayong province on Tuesday, October 27, leaving both with serious injuries.

Rescue volunteers from the Siam Rayong Foundation were called to the property in the Huai Pong, Mueang Rayong district at about 8.30am on Tuesday to assist the elderly homeowner and his housekeeper.

Both victims sustained deep bite wounds, with several puncture marks from the dog’s teeth. Rescuers treated them at the scene before transporting them to hospital. No further information about their conditions was made public.

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The golden retriever called Dollar remained at the property when the rescue team arrived. According to the rescuers, the dog did not display aggressive behaviour and was carrying a piece of cloth in its mouth, appearing to invite them to play.

The incident prompted questions from rescuers and residents about what might have caused the attack, given the golden retriever’s reputation as a friendly breed.

Witnesses told rescuers and news agencies that Dollar might have been hungry because it had not yet eaten breakfast. Others suggested the dog might have reacted after being startled awake or disturbed. Neither explanation was confirmed.

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Channel 7 reported that the family continued to care for Dollar, describing the incident as an apparent accident and saying it was the first time the dog had displayed such behaviour. The family said Dollar had previously been gentle and playful.

Other dog attacks were reported in Thailand previously. Last month, a Thai woman was killed by a pit bull at a rented house in Bangkok. The same dog was also reported to have been involved in an earlier fatal attack in Chon Buri.

In July, a nursing lecturer in Phitsanulok sought justice after accusing a neighbour of releasing two dogs to attack him amid a long-running dispute. No further update on the neighbour’s response or the legal proceedings was provided in the source material.

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