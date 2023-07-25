5 injured as heavy rain obscures vision, school-bound motorcycles collide in Trat, Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a recent incident, two motorcycles collided head-on amid heavy rain near a school in Thailand, resulting in injuries to five individuals. The accident was reported at 7.10am today and police are investigating the cause.

Both motorcycles were heading to school at the time of the accident and due to the poor visibility, the drivers did not see each other. The collision happened near the entrance of Chaiyan Village, Wang Krachae sub-district, Mueang district, in the eastern Trat province. Rescue personnel arrived promptly on the scene.

The two vehicles involved were Honda Click motorcycles. One had the registration number 1กก5798 Trat. Its headlights were cracked and it was lying in the middle of the road. The other bore number 1กค8133 Nonthaburi. It had minor damage and was found near the roadside.

The five injured, comprising two adults and three schoolchildren, were found at the scene. The first casualty was a senior high school girl with injuries to her right foot and abrasions all over her body, the second was a primary girl with an injured right foot, and the third was a kindergarten boy. The officials urgently provided first aid assistance and rushed them to Trat Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

The high school girl admitted to causing the accident, stating that her mother and her kindergarten brother were riding with her to school. They were wearing raincoats as it was raining heavily, which affected her visibility, leading to the collision with the other party who were also heading to school. However, Police Lieutenant Ekarat Phaphao, the investigating officer at Trat Police Station, has recorded all incidents and secured the vehicles to a safe location. Further questioning from the involved parties will be conducted to resolve the dispute and compensate for the damages.

