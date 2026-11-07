Elephant calf freed from fishing net in Chanthaburi, rejoins its herd

Photo courtesy of Daily News

A wild elephant calf caught in a fishing net in the Khlong Phawa Yai reservoir in Chanthaburi’s Kaeng Hang Maeo district is back with its mother and herd after wildlife rangers cut it free yesterday morning, November 6.

A first check found no serious wounds and the calf appeared healthy, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Rangers from Rapid Response Unit 9 of Protected Area Regional Office 2 (Si Racha) got the call at 7am local time and went to the northern side of the reservoir in Phawa subdistrict with Kaeng Hang Maeo district administration officials.

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The team carefully removed the net wrapped around the calf, got it out of the water and steered it towards the tree line, where its mother and the rest of the herd were calling while they waited.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said yesterday that DNP Director-General Yongyut Nakwiroj had reported the rescue to him, and he praised the rangers for working quickly, selflessly and professionally. He told the department to keep a close watch on the herd so that the mother goes on caring for the calf in the wild.

Suchart called wild elephants a protected species that is important to the ecosystem. He said rapid response teams must go to the scene as soon as they are alerted and work with local agencies, and that caring for wildlife has to mean more than dealing with emergencies as they happen, so that animals can live safely in the forest.

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Daily News reported that officials describe the land around the reservoir as a link between forest areas and a natural feeding route for wild elephant herds.

This was the second calf rescue in the district in less than a week. On November 1, in a separate case, a team from the same regional office found a female calf of about one year old in a Phawa subdistrict rubber plantation with a loose snare on its front left leg, standing beside the body of its mother, Naewna reported. A post-mortem was planned to find out how the mother died. Last December, rangers in neighbouring Sa Kaeo cut a snare from a stray calf in a rubber plantation near Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary and returned it to the sanctuary.

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