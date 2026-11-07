Elephant calf freed from fishing net in Chanthaburi, rejoins its herd

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 10:00 AM
2 minutes read
Elephant calf freed from fishing net in Chanthaburi, rejoins its herd
Photo courtesy of Daily News

A wild elephant calf caught in a fishing net in the Khlong Phawa Yai reservoir in Chanthaburi’s Kaeng Hang Maeo district is back with its mother and herd after wildlife rangers cut it free yesterday morning, November 6.

A first check found no serious wounds and the calf appeared healthy, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

Rangers from Rapid Response Unit 9 of Protected Area Regional Office 2 (Si Racha) got the call at 7am local time and went to the northern side of the reservoir in Phawa subdistrict with Kaeng Hang Maeo district administration officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team carefully removed the net wrapped around the calf, got it out of the water and steered it towards the tree line, where its mother and the rest of the herd were calling while they waited.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchart Chomklin said yesterday that DNP Director-General Yongyut Nakwiroj had reported the rescue to him, and he praised the rangers for working quickly, selflessly and professionally. He told the department to keep a close watch on the herd so that the mother goes on caring for the calf in the wild.

Suchart called wild elephants a protected species that is important to the ecosystem. He said rapid response teams must go to the scene as soon as they are alerted and work with local agencies, and that caring for wildlife has to mean more than dealing with emergencies as they happen, so that animals can live safely in the forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily News reported that officials describe the land around the reservoir as a link between forest areas and a natural feeding route for wild elephant herds.

Related Articles

This was the second calf rescue in the district in less than a week. On November 1, in a separate case, a team from the same regional office found a female calf of about one year old in a Phawa subdistrict rubber plantation with a loose snare on its front left leg, standing beside the body of its mother, Naewna reported. A post-mortem was planned to find out how the mother died. Last December, rangers in neighbouring Sa Kaeo cut a snare from a stray calf in a rubber plantation near Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary and returned it to the sanctuary.

Elephant calf freed from fishing net in Chanthaburi, rejoins its herd | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Daily News
Elephant calf freed from fishing net in Chanthaburi, rejoins its herd | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Daily News

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 7, 2026, 10:00 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 7 November: heavy rain in 28 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 7 November: heavy rain in 28 provinces, Bangkok showers

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai holds early talks on environmentally friendly Doi Suthep cable car Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai holds early talks on environmentally friendly Doi Suthep cable car

17 hours ago
Where the festive lights shine brightest in Thailand this year Things To Do

Where the festive lights shine brightest in Thailand this year

17 hours ago
Japan &#8216;concerts scam&#8217; leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses Crime News

Japan ‘concerts scam’ leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses

17 hours ago
American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya Pattaya News

American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Officials seize 473 protected turtles sent from Mexico as leather belts Crime News

Officials seize 473 protected turtles sent from Mexico as leather belts

18 hours ago
Mystery object resembling space debris washes ashore in Krabi Thailand News

Mystery object resembling space debris washes ashore in Krabi

18 hours ago
Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand Thailand News

Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand

18 hours ago
Trang mother seeks justice for 5 year old son beaten by 2 teenagers Crime News

Trang mother seeks justice for 5 year old son beaten by 2 teenagers

19 hours ago
Thai man walks out of prison, gets arrested over mule accounts Crime News

Thai man walks out of prison, gets arrested over mule accounts

20 hours ago
Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond Crime News

Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond

20 hours ago
Thailand opens doors to Google&#8217;s data centre ambitions Business News

Thailand opens doors to Google’s data centre ambitions

21 hours ago
Foreign tourists flock to Koh Mak in Trat for longer island holidays Tourism News

Foreign tourists flock to Koh Mak in Trat for longer island holidays

22 hours ago
Unidentified person pays fine for Thai man who tries to smuggle parrot eggs in Africa Crime News

Unidentified person pays fine for Thai man who tries to smuggle parrot eggs in Africa

22 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 6 to 8) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 6 to 8)

23 hours ago
Pattaya unveils 2.75 billion baht plan to tackle chronic flooding Pattaya News

Pattaya unveils 2.75 billion baht plan to tackle chronic flooding

23 hours ago
Fatal crash in Phuket leaves Russian motorcyclist dead Phuket News

Fatal crash in Phuket leaves Russian motorcyclist dead

23 hours ago
Thailand expands automated passport gate access to 33 nationalities Tourism News

Thailand expands automated passport gate access to 33 nationalities

24 hours ago
Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes Business News

Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes

24 hours ago
Thailand prepares to review minimum wage rates for 2027 Business News

Thailand prepares to review minimum wage rates for 2027

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 6 November: heavy rain in 39 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 6 November: heavy rain in 39 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Thais worldwide invited to wear traditional clothing throughout December Thailand News

Thais worldwide invited to wear traditional clothing throughout December

2 days ago
Scam call centre investigation leads to discovery of SIM boxes at Khao San guesthouse Bangkok News

Scam call centre investigation leads to discovery of SIM boxes at Khao San guesthouse

2 days ago
Thailand moves birth records online to combat fake father schemes Thailand News

Thailand moves birth records online to combat fake father schemes

2 days ago
Thai critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun criticises RTP after book ban Thailand News

Thai critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun criticises RTP after book ban

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleCar crashes into Lampang horse carriage, injuring two people and horse