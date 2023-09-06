Bang Lamung takes break from chlamydia, gonorrhea to deal with dengue fever, Covid, monkeypox

Picture courtesy of Praram 9 Hospital

Chon Buri is wrestling with a severe outbreak of dengue fever. Local health officials confirmed more than 2,900 cases of the disease, with three fatalities reported in the past week. The alarming statistics were announced during a health situation update conference held in Bang Lamung District on September 4.

Bang Lamung District’s Public Health Officer, Kitti Bunrattanate, disclosed the distressing figures. Out of the total 2,987 dengue fever cases, two deaths occurred in Bang Lamung, with one more reported in Sri Racha District. As of now, Bang Lamung is witnessing an average of 26 new cases every week, bringing the district’s total case count to 396.

Kitti called upon all relevant parties, including local government bodies and community leaders, to keep a close eye on the dengue fever situation. He urged them to report any new developments promptly to the Thai Department of Public Health.

In addition to the dengue fever outbreak, the conference also addressed the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In the past week, Chon Buri recorded 544 confirmed Covid cases. Out of these, 60 new cases were from Bang Lamung, reported The Pattaya News.

Addressing the Covid situation, Kitti encouraged the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus and influenza. He emphasized that individuals with underlying health conditions should prioritize getting the vaccines.

“We encourage everyone, especially those with health conditions, to get vaccinated against both Covid and influenza. This is a crucial step in controlling the spread of these diseases.”

Another disease discussed at the conference, aside from Covid and dengue fever, was monkeypox. There have been 26 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Bang Lamung, particularly among men who have sex with men.

Kitti acknowledged the efforts of various non-governmental organizations trying to reach out to the at-risk community. These organizations are using a mobile application to share essential information about the diseases. However, he admitted that reaching these vulnerable groups is still a significant challenge.

