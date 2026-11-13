Govt denies ignoring pollution concerns in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read
Govt denies ignoring pollution concerns in Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao
Photo via Facebook/ เสี่ยจูน ซุ้มอนัฐชัยฟาร์ม

The government denied ignoring pollution concerns in the Prachin Buri River Basin and surrounding areas, including Chachoengsao, saying it plans to propose designating affected locations as pollution control zones for further investigation and remedial measures.

Dead fish floating in the Bang Pakong River in Chachoengsao prompted concern among residents and people who fish in the area. Residents fear the fish deaths could be linked to water contamination from the Prachin Buri River Basin, which is connected to the Bang Pakong River.

However, no official investigation has established the cause or confirmed a connection between the two incidents.

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The pollution concerns in Prachin Buri date back to major flooding at the end of September. Residents noticed an oily film on the surface of floodwater. The material allegedly came from an industrial waste landfill in the province.

Dead fish in Bang Pakong
Photo via Matichon

Water test results showed contamination with petroleum hydrocarbons, excessive oil and grease, and several metals.

Residents also reported developing itchy rashes and scabs after coming into contact with the water. Rice crops in flooded fields reportedly died despite normally being able to survive underwater for several months.

In Chachoengsao, residents reported that fish began dying on November 10 in Bang Khanak Canal, in Bang Khanak subdistrict, Bang Nam Priao district.

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The location is where the Bang Pakong and Prachin Buri rivers meet, and where the Saen Saep Canal, which runs towards Bangkok, begins.

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A temple along the waterway issued a notice advising people not to collect the dead fish until test results confirm whether they are safe.

Dead fish prompts water contamination fear
Photo via Facebook/ เสี่ยจูน ซุ้มอนัฐชัยฟาร์ม

A 27 year old monk at the temple, Sasiphong Siritharo, told Channel 7 that people from outside the area had come to collect the dead fish. He did not know whether they intended to eat or sell them, adding that potential buyers might not know where the fish came from. Some of the fish had reportedly been dead for several days.

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At the time of reporting, officials had not launched an investigation into the cause of the fish deaths, and there was no confirmation that the incident was connected to the pollution concerns in Prachin Buri.

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On November 8, Lalida Persvivatana, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, said the government had not ignored the pollution concerns and planned to propose declaring the affected areas pollution control zones.

The proposal is currently undergoing data collection before being submitted to the National Environment Board for consideration. No official declaration has been made.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:40 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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