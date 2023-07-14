Chon Buri woman rescued after falling from popular Ban Suan bridge

Picture courtesy of ที่นี่ชลบุรี Facebook

A woman was rescued after falling from a new bridge in the seaside town of Ban Suan in Chon Buri province. The incident occurred yesterday evening when local municipal officers were notified that a woman had fallen off the new bridge in the main city district. The rescue team launched a drone to trace the woman and found her sitting in distress on the base of a concrete pillar of the bridge, which is approximately 5 metres above sea level.

Witnesses to the incident recorded that a man, presumed to be her boyfriend, was comforting her at the time. In an attempt to rescue the woman and bring her back to safety, local officials lowered a rope for her to use. However, the woman refused to climb back up due to embarrassment as hundreds of tourists and officials were spectating from the top of the bridge. Many onlookers recorded the incident on their phones and shared it on social networks which exacerbated the woman’s distress, reported KhaoSod.

Eventually, her ordeal came to an end when a passing fishing boat picked them up and took them to shore. While the man declined to be photographed, he assured reporters that there had been no foul play and that the woman had simply lost her footing and fell off the bridge.

The local council officers, who had originally been on patrol at the new bridge at the time, reassured the public that the couple was sitting safely under the bridge pier. A councillor said…

“We were alerted by a tourist that a young couple had fallen off the new bridge. We rushed to the spot to find them sitting safely under the bridge pier. The area is a popular tourist spot and such incidents are not uncommon.”

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the woman was unharmed and the entire incident had been caused by an unfortunate accident of her leaning back off the bridge. No further comments were available from either the woman or her male companion.