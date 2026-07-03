Chon Buri arrests 16 foreign workers in illegal jobs crackdown

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 3, 2026, 3:03 PM
158 1 minute read
Chon Buri arrests 16 foreign workers in illegal jobs crackdown | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: ตะลอน ทั่วกรุง

Officials in Chon Buri arrested 16 foreign nationals yesterday, July 2, for allegedly working illegally in occupations reserved for Thai nationals. The operation included an incident in which a Myanmar man grabbed an officer after officers checked his partner’s work documents.

The crackdown was led by the Chon Buri Employment Office, with support from labour officials and the Internal Security Operations Command.

Officers first inspected Soi Bo Yang in Si Racha district, where they found foreign nationals working in barber shops, beauty salons, restaurants, grocery stores and betel nut shops, a business popular among Myanmar workers. Seven people were arrested at the location, including five Myanmar nationals and two Cambodians.

Officials arrested 16 foreign workers in Chon Buri during a crackdown on illegal employment, with employers also facing possible legal action.
Photo via News Chon Buri-Rayong online Fanpage

During an inspection of a grocery store, officers asked a Myanmar woman to produce her work documents. Her boyfriend, who had been drinking outside the shop, became upset and grabbed an officer’s arm and shirt. The Thai shop owner intervened, after which the man apologised with a wai. Other businesses in the area closed after word of the inspection spread.

Officers also arrested two Myanmar nationals at the Chon Buri foreign worker permit service centre after finding they were working as clerks while assisting migrant workers with permit applications. Clerical work is a restricted occupation for foreign nationals.

Officials arrested 16 foreign workers in Chon Buri during a crackdown on illegal employment, with employers also facing possible legal action.
Photo via Facebook: ตะลอน ทั่วกรุง

At a separate operation in Laem Chabang, officers arrested another seven foreign nationals, including four from Laos, two from Cambodia and one from Myanmar. They were allegedly working without permits as shop assistants, market stall workers and ice cream vendors.

By the end of the operation, officials had arrested 16 foreign nationals, all accused of working without permission. They were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, while authorities are preparing to summon their employers to face related charges.

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Officials arrested 16 foreign workers in Chon Buri during a crackdown on illegal employment, with employers also facing possible legal action.
Photo via Facebook: ตะลอน ทั่วกรุง

The ตะลอน ทั่วกรุง Facebook page reported that the Chon Buri Employment Office said it would continue inspections and enforce labour laws to ensure employment complies with legal requirements and to promote fairness for both employers and workers.

Similarly, back in December last year, immigration officials in Chon Buri conducted raids at two significant locations, uncovering nearly 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 3, 2026, 3:03 PM
158 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.