Photo courtesy of มนตรี อุดมพงษ์ via Facebook

A Chinese man allegedly pointed a handgun at a security guard at a Prachin Buri warehouse on November 27 so that a six-wheel truck could drive away with bags that the company believes held goods impounded by provincial industry officials. Police have reportedly arrested all suspects, and the deputy interior minister ordered a rapid investigation.

It happened at about 10.30pm at MY Metal Co Ltd in Krok Sombun subdistrict, Si Maha Phot district, where a 29 year old security guard was on duty at the gatehouse when a woman known only as Nes arrived in a white car with her Chinese husband, who rents warehouse No.2.

The man allegedly walked into the gatehouse with a black automatic pistol and pushed the guard out of his seat, and the guard left his post. About 30 minutes later he opened the gate for a six-wheel truck, which followed Nes’s car to warehouse No.2.

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The man stayed at the gatehouse holding the gun, and about 30 minutes later both vehicles left with several large bags on the truck, and he opened the gate for them.

The guard phoned the people responsible, because the Prachin Buri Provincial Industry Office had impounded goods there and left them in the company’s care, but the reports did not say what the bags held or why the goods were impounded.

A company representative and the guard filed complaints at Rabo Phai Police Station yesterday, November 28, asking police to prosecute whoever removed the goods, and the guard reported the gun threat.

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Officers have reportedly arrested everyone involved and recovered the goods, though police have not released the number of suspects or the charges. Deputy Interior Minister Polpee Suwanchawee ordered the Department of Provincial Administration and the Prachin Buri governor to investigate quickly, take legal action and trace the gun.

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Polpee said the suspects would not get bail, and that he had reported the case to Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and would follow it closely.

In a separate case last August, police in Si Maha Phot district arrested three people for moving electronic waste out of a shut site.