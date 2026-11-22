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An orphaned wild elephant calf at the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Breeding Station in Chanthaburi has begun following its keepers and lost its fear of people, so staff have cut back on direct contact to keep it from becoming tame. Vets reported yesterday, November 21, that the male calf, aged about one to two years, is healthy and recovering steadily.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) moved the calf to the station late on November 1, after rangers found it standing beside its dead mother in a rubber plantation in Phawa subdistrict, Kaeng Hang Maeo district, with a loose snare on its front left leg. A post-mortem was ordered on the mother, and no cause of death has been made public.

Keepers have changed the way they feed the calf and now strictly limit touching it, the station’s veterinary team said, because they want to keep its wild instincts as intact as possible.

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The calf now eats 13.4 kilogrammes of natural plants a day, including banana stems and leaves, ripe bananas, bamboo leaves and wild grasses. Staff tie its food up high so that it has to stretch its trunk as it would in the forest, and its digestion and toilet habits are normal.

The calf still reacts as a wild elephant should, calling out when it picked up the scent of an adult bull feeding about 70 metres from its pen. Fireworks set off by a nearby resort at about 10pm startled it, and it held its ears out for around 10 minutes, but it settled within 30 minutes and then fed and rested for 4 to 5 hours overnight.

Vets are still giving the calf vitamin C, calcium, probiotics and alfalfa, and a treatment for external parasites has clearly eased its itchy skin. Staff light a fire to keep it warm as the nights grow cooler, and they keep the area around the pen clear of insects and venomous animals.

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Five days after this calf was found, rangers in the same district freed another wild calf from a fishing net in a reservoir, and it went back to its mother and herd.

The DNP has said it wants to return the Khao Soi Dao calf to the wild eventually. Earlier this month it asked the public not to visit the station or bring food while the calf recovers, saying that visitors could carry disease and that its diet has to be tightly controlled.

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