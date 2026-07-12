Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 12, 2026, 11:46 AM
2 minutes read
Chantaburi parents accuse teacher of striking students with durian stick
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

Parents of about 20 primary school pupils filed police complaints late yesterday, July 11, after alleging that a mathematics teacher at a school in Chanthaburi struck their children as punishment with a durian-tapping stick.

The complaints were filed at Laem Sing Police Station after parents said pupils in Prathom 4 to Prathom 6 were punished for failing to submit assignments or making mistakes in their mathematics homework.

They alleged the teacher used a durian-tapping stick fitted with a rubber tip to hit students on the buttocks between 16 and 50 times, leaving some with bruising.

Parents requested medical examination referral forms before taking the children to Laem Sing Hospital for treatment and documentation of their injuries.

Parents filed police complaints after accusing a Chanthaburi teacher of striking about 20 primary school pupils with a durian-tapping stick.
Photo via Amarin TV

School director Saowanee later arrived at the police station, where she apologised to the parents and discussed the incident. Some parents alleged she asked them not to pursue legal action, while Saowanee later denied making such a request.

One parent, identified as Nuanla-or, said her two grandsons in Prathom 4 and Prathom 5 were among those punished. She alleged one boy was struck 16 times, while the other was hit 50 times for failing to submit an assignment.

Both children, she added, had become reluctant to return to school following the incident.

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One Prathom 5 pupil, identified as Tai, admitted he had failed to submit his assignment but said being struck 50 times was excessive. He claimed 13 classmates were also punished, each receiving 16 strikes.

The student also alleged he had previously been punished about 20 times by the same teacher, with the number of strikes varying on each occasion. He claimed the teacher instructed pupils not to cry or move during the punishment, warning that doing so would result in additional strikes.

Tai said this was the most severe punishment he had experienced and that he was still unable to sleep comfortably because of the pain.

Parents filed police complaints after accusing a Chanthaburi teacher of striking about 20 primary school pupils with a durian-tapping stick.
Photo via Matichon

Another parent, identified as Thanamon, a Myanmar migrant worker, said her 12 year old son in Prathom 5 was allegedly struck on July 8 leaving him with bruises.

She initially did not report the incident because she was afraid as a migrant worker. However, she claimed the teacher visited her home early this morning, July 12, with a police officer to apologise but did not offer compensation or arrange medical treatment.

Speaking by telephone, Saowanee said she became aware of the allegations on July 9 and had already met some parents and pupils. She said the mathematics teacher had been instructed to submit a report to the local education office for a formal investigation.

Parents filed police complaints after accusing a Chanthaburi teacher of striking about 20 primary school pupils with a durian-tapping stick.
Photo via Matichon

Saowanee also denied asking parents at the police station not to pursue legal action, saying she had gone there only to apologise and explain the situation.

She added that the teacher’s visit to the Myanmar parent’s home was intended as a personal apology because the child had reportedly suffered more serious injuries than the others, not to intimidate the family.

Amarin TV reported that the school has scheduled a meeting with the parents of all affected pupils tomorrow, July 13, to discuss the incident and possible solutions.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 12, 2026, 11:46 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.