Rayong village floods in 20 minutes after wall gives way

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 1:49 PM
1 minute read
Rayong village floods in 20 minutes after wall gives way
Photo via Facebook/ Phuwasit Thitipakdeeteerachai

Floodwater damaged a wall surrounding a village in Thap Ma subdistrict, Mueang district, Rayong province, on September 28, allowing water to flood homes within 20 minutes.

Facebook user Phuwasit Thitipakdeeteerachai shared CCTV footage of the incident on September 29, showing a large volume of floodwater surging into Modern City Village and surrounding homes.

In his post, Phuwasit said the wall surrounding the village had previously helped protect the community from flooding but could no longer withstand the strong currents. After the wall was damaged, floodwater rapidly entered the residential area, as seen in the footage.

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Rayong floodwater damages village wall
Photo via Facebook/ Phuwasit Thitipakdeeteerachai

Phuwasit added that the entire community was inundated within just 20 minutes, leaving residents with little time to prepare. The sudden flooding damaged residents’ valuables and belongings.

He also shared photographs of his home showing floodwater reaching approximately knee height on the ground floor. He urged government officials to provide assistance to affected residents.

Meanwhile, the Government Public Relations Department reported on September 28 that flooding in Klaeng district, Rayong, had become a concern, with water levels rising in several areas. Some residents and patients in critical condition were evacuated from affected locations.

Sudden flood hit village in Rayong
Photo via Facebook/ Phuwasit Thitipakdeeteerachai

Severe flooding was also reported in Ban Khai district. In Pluak Daeng district, residents were urged to closely monitor the situation after the Dok Rai Reservoir reportedly held more water than its capacity, prompting water drainage operations.

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Officials declared four areas, including Klaeng, Mueang Rayong, Khao Chamao and Wang Chan, disaster zones in response to the situation.

Residents living beside the Prasae Reservoir, one of Rayong’s major reservoirs, told the media that the recent flooding is the worst they have experienced in the 60 years they have lived there. They added that the water rose so quickly that they were unable to prepare and move their belongings to safety.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 1:49 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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