Thao Wessuwan deity blessing wins Rayong woman 400,000 baht lottery

Religious blessings and the luck of the lottery are two common targets for sceptics. But one Thai woman is a believer, after performing rituals to the Thai deity Thao Wessuwan and subsequently winning the lottery for what she says is the fourth or fifth consecutive time.

On the morning of July 3, at Wat Noen Suk (also known as the Wat La Ok temple) located in Khao Din-Khao Chamao road, Rayong province, 62 year old Chan was accompanied by 66 year old Narong to offer a blessing ritual for Thao Wessuwan. Before receiving her blessings, Chan made a pledge to Thao Wessuwan and asked for her lucky numbers.

The experienced professional dancer offered two Lanna songs and lit 5,000 sparklers. The latter attracted avid gamblers who quickly noted the last digits of the sparklers, which were 44 and 979, and the prayer’s candle numbers, which were 784 and 691.

Following her previous successes in the lottery, which she claimed to have won three to four consecutive times after the blessing ceremony, she once again sought favour from Thao Wessuwan, the god said to lead all the ghosts and demons.

It appears her devotion was rewarded once more when she won the second prize of 400,000 baht from two lottery tickets with the number 128994 dated July 31 reported Sanook.

Chan is a businesswoman who runs a bottle-blowing factory and has steadfast faith in Thao Wessuwan. Today’s ritual dance was her way of keeping her promise to the deity.

Wat Noen Suk temple itself is also renowned for its charm that brings fortune to many people in various aspects, whether in jobs or wealth. It attracts an endless stream of people coming to worship and fulfil their vows daily.

In the crowd, Supachai, a 32 year old audio technician, recounted how his beliefs in Thao Wessuwan also brought him a fortune. He claims to have won the lottery four times in a row as well. In the last blessing ceremony, he was given the lucky number 53, which he then used to purchase an 800-baht lottery ticket. He is planning to perform a ritual dance as a way of thanking Thao Wessuwan tomorrow.