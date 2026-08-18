Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 11:40 AM
1 minute read
Bryde’s whale carcass found among rocks off Chon Buri | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: สุรศักดิ์ หงษ์ทอง

A large Bryde’s whale carcass was found lodged among rocks off Samae San Island in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, yesterday, August 17, prompting a recovery operation and examination to determine the cause of death.

The discovery was first reported online by Facebook user Surasak, who posted a video of a large whale carcass behind the island. Residents and fishing groups in the area also reported the discovery, which was later identified as a Bryde’s whale.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) said the whale was found among rocks behind Samae San Island. Its sex, age and cause of death have yet to be determined.

A Bryde’s whale carcass was found among rocks off Samae San Island in Chon Buri, with an examination planned to determine the cause of death.
Photo via Facebook: สุรศักดิ์ หงษ์ทอง

Information from fishermen and footage from the scene showed that the carcass was bloated and had begun to decompose, with parts of its skin damaged by prolonged exposure to the sun. The carcass was lodged against rocks, prompting officials to coordinate a recovery operation.

The DMCR is working with maritime agencies, the Royal Thai Navy, marine veterinarians, the Samae San conservation network and other relevant teams to recover and move the carcass.

The operation is scheduled for today, August 18, with boats and suitable equipment requested to move the whale from Samae San Island to the coast at Hat Yao in Samae San subdistrict, Sattahip district.

Veterinarians will then examine the carcass to determine the cause of death. Tissue samples, biological samples and other evidence will be collected for analysis, including genetic comparison.

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A Bryde’s whale carcass was found among rocks off Samae San Island in Chon Buri, with an examination planned to determine the cause of death.
Photo via ข่าวใหญ่ พานทอง-ชลบุรี

If the examination finds that the whale’s death was linked to human activity or an accident that may constitute an offence, relevant agencies will collect evidence and proceed according to the law.

After the examination and sample collection, the carcass will be handled according to appropriate scientific and hygiene procedures. There are also plans to preserve the Bryde’s whale skeleton and potentially put it on display as an educational resource.

The DMCR urged residents and tourists who encounter rare or stranded marine animals to report sightings to the department or its 1362 hotline so officials can investigate, collect information and provide assistance or manage the animals appropriately.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 11:40 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.