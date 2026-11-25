A disagreement over artificial intelligence (AI) at work allegedly led to a violent stabbing between four coworkers in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, leaving two men injured, one seriously, last night, November 24.

Bang Lamung Police received a report of the incident at around 10pm at accommodation used by solar panel installation workers in Takhian Tia subdistrict.

Rescue workers found a 38 year old man, identified only as Tum, unconscious near the accommodation with a deep wound to the left side of his head, along with a stab wound to his left waist. He received first aid before being taken to Pattaya Patthamakun Hospital.

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Another worker, identified as 30 year old Ryu, suffered a minor cut to his left hand.

Ryu told police he and Tum had been drinking and discussing work outside room three when two coworkers, 41 year old Kai and 42 year old Ek, approached them carrying a knife and a sharpened metal weapon.

He alleged that the pair attacked them without warning. Ryu said he tried to drag the seriously injured Tum to safety before the two men packed their belongings and left.

Ryu was unsure what had triggered the confrontation but suspected it involved ongoing disagreements at work, particularly about the use of AI.

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A 22 year old coworker who witnessed the incident gave police a more detailed account of how the argument began.

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He said Kai had stepped out of room six when Ryu made a remark along the lines of, “What could be smarter than AI?”

Kai heard the comment and returned to his room before coming back with Ek. The two men were allegedly carrying weapons and began attacking Tum and Ryu.

At around 11pm, police located Kai and Ek walking towards Highway 331, nearly two kilometres from the accommodation, carrying bags and other belongings.

Police detained both men for questioning and found signs of a struggle on their bodies, along with bloodstains on their feet.

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During questioning, Kai and Ek acknowledged arguing with their coworkers but denied stabbing or otherwise causing the serious injuries.

They claimed there had been longstanding tensions over work and that the other men frequently made insulting remarks towards them.

According to their account, one of the injured men threatened them with an axe during the argument, leading to a struggle. They also denied fleeing, saying they packed their belongings to avoid further trouble with their coworkers.

Police said Kai and Ek had been employed as solar panel installation workers for only 10 days.

Investigators brought both men to Bang Lamung Police Station for further questioning. Officers are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to establish what happened and determine whether charges should follow.

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