Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered illegal Prachin Buri e-waste factories to close and promised to prosecute everyone behind them, saying yesterday, November 28, that inspectors had found only two licensed factories among the seven in the area. He said some of the leftover waste had been ground up, mixed with soil and handed to villagers, who were told they could use it as fertiliser.

Anutin, who is also interior minister, gave the details on his programme Talk with Prime Minister Anutin, describing conditions at the factories as worse than he had expected. He visited the factories in Si Maha Phot district on November 24, after complaints from residents had led to inspections.

According to Anutin, the operators recovered valuable metals such as copper and aluminium from large amounts of electronic waste, then dried and ground part of what remained instead of sending it for proper disposal. He said waste that cannot be reused has to go to a licensed landfill or incinerator, which costs more than giving it away to residents.

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Thailand bans imports of e-waste, but Anutin said inspectors found shipments that had been falsely declared, with waste arriving in shipping containers and some of it pressed into blocks too large to hide easily. According to him, certain operators had set up genuine businesses to act as a cover, and Thai PBS World reported that the Customs Department had been told to tighten controls on hazardous waste imports.

Anutin said owners, shareholders, directors and operators would face prosecution. The government, he added, would also examine the way the factories were licensed and overseen, as well as which local agencies were responsible. He has asked the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to handle the matter as a special case, including possible corruption by state officials.

“An operation like this can’t start and keep going on its own without help from state officials. We’ll get to that point in the investigation,” Anutin said.

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Anutin also said that deportation would be considered for foreign nationals found guilty of serious crimes in Thailand, and that changes to ministerial regulations would let the interior minister act faster in such cases, while people who have acquired Thai citizenship would be dealt with under the relevant laws. He did not name any of the factories or their owners.

In June last year, an Industry Ministry team found more than 8,000 tonnes of waste at an unlicensed recycling site in Si Maha Phot, which had been rented out mostly to Chinese and Taiwanese tenants, and the DSI later took over that case. Officials have not said whether the factories inspected this month are connected to it.