Thai Navy searches for 6 missing crew after fuel tanker sinks off Chon Buri

The search is continuing for six missing crew members after a Thai-registered fuel tanker sank in the Gulf of Thailand off Sattahip district in Chon Buri on November 11.

The First Naval Area Command was notified at around 9am that the vessel, identified as Venus 14, had sunk with six crew members aboard.

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Spokesperson Chanin Sriyaphai said the tanker went down approximately 27 nautical miles from the mouth of the waterway at Sattahip Naval Base, on a bearing of 227 degrees.

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The navy deployed patrol boat Tor 113 and a maritime surveillance aircraft to search for the missing crew and determine the location of the wreck. Other vessels operating in the area were also warned to navigate carefully.

Venus 14 reportedly transported fuel to fishing boats, raising concerns about a possible oil spill. The navy is coordinating with the Marine Department to assess the environmental risks, although the amount of fuel aboard the vessel at the time of the sinking has not been disclosed.

The navy placed tugboat HTMS Panyi, a helicopter, response crews and oil dispersal equipment on standby in case an oil spill occurs.

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It said it was monitoring the wreck’s position and surrounding waters, with measures being prepared to limit potential damage to the marine environment.

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The RTN said it remained fully prepared to continue the search and respond to the incident. The identities of the six missing crew members, the tanker’s owner and its operating company have not been made public. The cause of the sinking also remains unknown.

The latest incident follows another maritime accident off Sattahip in September, when a fishing boat sank, killing three crew members and leaving four others missing.

Earlier this week, a separate collision occurred off Pattaya when a speedboat struck a fishing boat, injuring nine people, including Thai and foreign tourists. Those injured reportedly included a Ukrainian woman and two Russian women.

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