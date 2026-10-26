Wildlife photographer encounters rare group of big cats at national park

A wildlife photographer spotted five young leopards, including two black panthers, together in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi yesterday, October 25, in a rare wildlife encounter.

The animals were seen between 9am and 10am along the road to Ban Krang campsite, near the Khao Sam Yot ranger station.

Park Chief Mongkol Chaipakdee said freelance wildlife photographer Natnalee Suraplanan managed to photograph and film a female black panther and a male spotted leopard.

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The other three animals, comprising another black panther and two spotted leopards, quickly disappeared into roadside bushes before she could capture them on camera.

Black panthers are not a separate species but leopards with a dark coat caused by melanism.

Based on their appearance and behaviour, Mongkol believes the five animals are siblings from the same litter, approximately two to three years old.

He said the survival of several young predators from the same litter could indicate plentiful prey and a relatively secure habitat within the UNESCO-listed Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex.

The sighting is also significant because it occurred approximately five kilometres from the site of a proposed dolomite mine.

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The mining proposal previously faced opposition from locals, who raised concerns about its potential environmental impact on the national park.

Park officials said the latest photographs and video footage could provide valuable information about wildlife movement and biodiversity in areas surrounding the proposed mining site.

Natnalee has agreed to provide her photographs and videos to the park for conservation research.

Officials plan to add the records to their wildlife monitoring database to track leopard populations, behaviour and movement patterns.

The park also intends to strengthen patrols in nearby areas to reduce disturbances and protect the animals’ habitat.

The latest sighting follows another wildlife encounter in Kaeng Krachan in January, when visitors photographed a black panther and an Asiatic black bear with its cub along a forest road.