1 of 6 missing fuel tanker crew members rescued by local fishing boat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 2:24 PM
2 minutes read
1 of 6 missing fuel tanker crew members rescued by local fishing boat
Photo via MGR Online

One of the six crew members missing after the fuel tanker Venus 14 sank off Sattahip, Chon Buri, on Wednesday, November 11, was rescued by a local fishing boat.

The tanker sank at around 9am on Wednesday, approximately 27 nautical miles southwest of the entrance to Sattahip Naval Base. The wreck is located at coordinates 12 degrees 20 minutes north and 100 degrees 29 minutes east, about 28 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The vessel was carrying approximately 280,000 litres of diesel and had six crew members on board when it sank. Their identities have not been disclosed in the reports.

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Missing crew member found after Venus 14 oil tanker sank
Photo via MGR Online

Following the incident, the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) launched a search operation involving patrol boat Tor 113, a special operations team and a surveillance aircraft. Marine Department vessels and other agencies also joined the operation.

This afternoon, November 13, RTN confirmed the discovery of one missing crew member, reporting that he was rescued by local fishermen. The RTN said Tor 113 would be dispatched to the fishing boat that rescued the crew member to bring him back for a medical assessment and treatment.

Meanwhile, no fuel leak has been reported from the sunken tanker. Rescue teams, vessels, a helicopter and oil dispersal equipment remain on standby in case an oil spill is detected.

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The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources mapped areas potentially at risk from pollution, identifying waters near Sam Roi Yot district in Prachuap Khiri Khan as a location requiring attention.

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Search continues for five missing crew members of Venus 14 in Chon Buri
Photo via MGR Online

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) said that if diesel leaked from the wreck, currents could initially carry it south before turning west or southwest. The direction would depend on prevailing sea conditions.

GISTDA warned that if the fuel reached Prachuap Khiri Khan Bay, approximately 61 rai of coral reef could be affected.

Yesterday, November 12, officers also recovered a life jacket bearing the marking SOLAS-XT1800B1*0525/2022. The item was described as appearing relatively new and was taken for examination to determine whether it was connected to the missing Venus 14 crew.

The RTN pledged to continue searching for the remaining crew. Anyone who witnesses a maritime emergency can contact the Maritime Centre on 1465.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 13, 2026, 2:24 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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