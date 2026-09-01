Debsirin Nonthaburi School reopens 3 weeks after shooting

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 1:26 PM
1 minute read
Debsirin Nonthaburi School reopens 3 weeks after shooting | Thaiger
Photo via PPTV HD 36

Debsirin Nonthaburi School has resumed on-site classes for the first time since the August 7 shooting, following more than three weeks of closure and online learning.

The school in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi, reopened yesterday, August 31, with students returning in an orderly atmosphere.

Security measures have been tightened for the return to classrooms. Teachers and school personnel were stationed at the entrance, where tables were set up to screen students’ belongings and prevent weapons or other suspicious items from being brought onto the premises.

Debsirin Nonthaburi School welcomes students back after more than three weeks, with tighter security introduced following the deadly shooting.
Photo via PPTV HD 36

The reopening comes more than three weeks after the shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School.

Subsequent reporting put the death toll at nine, including five teachers, a 12 year old student, the 14 year old gunman and his grandparents, who were found dead at their home after the shooting. Twenty-seven people were also reported injured.

Teachers died in Nonthaburi school shooting
Photo via Facebook/ โรงเรียนเทพศิรินทร์ นนทบุรี

The gunman died while being transported to hospital after reportedly turning the firearm on himself. Police later established that the gun used was registered and investigated how the teenager gained access to it. Earlier reporting indicated that the firearm belonged to his grandfather.

Police said several factors may have contributed, including family, school and friendship problems and possible exposure to violent social media content, while investigators also found that the teenager had researched firearms online for about two years and had previously brought a BB gun to school.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 1, 2026, 1:26 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.