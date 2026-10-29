World cruise residents stranded in Cambodia as fuel costs soar

More than 200 passengers aboard a residential cruise ship have been left stranded in Cambodia after its US-based operator suspended a round-the-world voyage, citing soaring fuel costs. Some residents were given just seven hours to leave the vessel.

The Bahamas-flagged Villa Vie Odyssey was docked in Sihanoukville when operator Villa Vie Residences announced the suspension on Tuesday, October 27, leaving passengers scrambling to find accommodation and make alternative travel arrangements.

The 200-metre ship had arrived from Thailand on October 23 carrying 203 passengers and 156 crew members, according to Preah Sihanouk Deputy Governor Long Dimanche. Its next scheduled destination was Vietnam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers were informed on October 27 that they had to pack their belongings and disembark by 2pm, giving them approximately seven hours to leave what many considered their permanent home.

Some passengers subsequently travelled out of Cambodia, while others remained in hotels around Sihanoukville. Several hoped the operator could secure new financing and eventually resume the voyage.

The company attributed the suspension to rising fuel costs linked to the conflict involving Iran, which has disrupted energy supplies and increased operating expenses.

Villa Vie Residences said its monthly fuel expenditure had risen from an average of US$1,800 per cabin to an estimated US$6,000 to 8,000 in parts of Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

It had attempted to control costs by reducing sailing speeds and spending longer in port, but those measures were insufficient.

The company said passing the full increase on to residents was not a realistic option, leaving its existing business model financially unsustainable.

Villa Vie Residences announced plans to explore financial restructuring and new investment over the following 60 days, although it acknowledged that securing funding was not guaranteed.

The company said crew members would remain aboard to maintain the ship and its essential systems while operations were suspended.

It also maintained that it was working with passengers to coordinate their departure and identify temporary accommodation. However, some passengers disputed the level of assistance provided.

Passenger Randy Cassingham, who runs a cruise blog, accused the operator of failing to provide meaningful help to displaced residents.

Other passengers complained of repeated operational problems, changes to the itinerary and requests for additional money before the suspension.

Some residents had sold their homes or other possessions to finance long-term accommodation aboard the ship.

The Villa Vie Odyssey departed Belfast, Northern Ireland, in October 2024 for a continuous world voyage intended to visit destinations across multiple continents.

Its residential model allowed passengers to purchase cabins or rent accommodation for extended periods, including arrangements marketed towards retirement and permanent living at sea.

The vessel can accommodate approximately 650 residents, although only 203 passengers were aboard when operations were suspended.

The ship was expected to refuel and leave Cambodia on Saturday, October 31, according to Cambodian officials. However, its next destination and the future of the passenger voyage have not been confirmed.