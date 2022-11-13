Chon Buri
Threesome couple retaliate against ‘victm’s’ story
The man accused of forcing a woman in a long-term sexual relationship with his wife to have sex with him, has denied the woman’s accusations, while confirming most of her story.
Accompanied by his wife, the man travelled to Bangkok on Friday evening to give his side of the story following bizarre accusations against the couple.
The couple claim the woman chose to live with them as she did not want to put up her car as a guarantee for a 500,000-baht (US$12,000) “loan”.
The 32-year-old runs a logistics firm in Chon Buri. His accuser had told police that the couple had forced her to have sex with them as payment for a 500,000-baht “debt”. She said that when he learned that she had been having sex with his wife, he forced her to sleep with both of them in exchange for forgetting about her debt. She said that she if she had refused, they threatened to sue her for 10 million baht (US$250,000).
She went to celebrity lawyer Phaisarn Ruangrit, who accompanied her to the Central Investigation Bureau to state her case on Thursday. The couple quickly responded, saying all three engaged in consensual sex and police called the couple to give their side of the story.
During questioning, the businessman told police that he had never forced the complainant to do anything. He said she had been romantically involved with his wife for more than five years. He divorced his wife, who moved in with the woman, but later she returned to him, though continuing to have secret affair with the other woman.
His wife gave her money on several occasions, eventually totalling 500,000 baht. No party has made clear why this money should be considered a loan. When he found out about the “debt” he suggested that she could either put her car up as a guarantee or move in with him and his wife.
According to the businessman, the woman agreed to the arrangement as she wanted to keep her car. He claimed she was the one who asked for a contract to prevent any future legal problems.
During their time together, the man said he treated the woman just like a wife, took her on trips abroad and covered all her expenses. He had planned to build a house and invest in a business for her. The three lived together happily, until recently when the woman tried to distance herself from them.
Police investigators are not convinced by either story, as there are many contradictions, especially about the contract. Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha has ordered an investigative panel to look into the case.
