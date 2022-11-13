Connect with us

Chon Buri

Threesome couple retaliate against ‘victm’s’ story

Published

 on 

The man accused of forcing a woman in a long-term sexual relationship with his wife to have sex with him, has denied the woman’s accusations, while confirming most of her story.

Accompanied by his wife, the man travelled to Bangkok on Friday evening to give his side of the story following bizarre accusations against the couple.

The couple claim the woman chose to live with them as she did not want to put up her car as a guarantee for a 500,000-baht (US$12,000) “loan”.

The 32-year-old runs a logistics firm in Chon Buri. His accuser had told police that the couple had forced her to have sex with them as payment for a 500,000-baht “debt”. She said that when he learned that she had been having sex with his wife, he forced her to sleep with both of them in exchange for forgetting about her debt. She said that she if she had refused, they threatened to sue her for 10 million baht (US$250,000).

She went to celebrity lawyer Phaisarn Ruangrit, who accompanied her to the Central Investigation Bureau to state her case on Thursday. The couple quickly responded, saying all three engaged in consensual sex and police called the couple to give their side of the story.

During questioning, the  businessman told police that he had never forced the complainant to do anything. He said she had been romantically involved with his wife for more than five years. He divorced his wife, who moved in with the woman, but later she returned to him, though continuing to have secret affair with the other woman.

His wife gave her money on several occasions, eventually totalling 500,000 baht. No party has made clear why this money should be considered a loan. When he found out about the “debt” he suggested that she could either put her car up as a guarantee or move in with him and his wife.

According to the businessman, the woman agreed to the arrangement as she wanted to keep her car. He claimed she was the one who asked for a contract to prevent any future legal problems.

During their time together, the man said he treated the woman just like a wife, took her on trips abroad and covered all her expenses. He had planned to build a house and invest in a business for her. The three lived together happily, until recently when the woman tried to distance herself from them.

Police investigators are not convinced by either story, as there are many contradictions, especially about the contract. Pol Maj Gen Sarut Khwaengsopha has ordered an investigative panel to look into the case.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri37 seconds ago

Threesome couple retaliate against ‘victm’s’ story
Media49 mins ago

Spielberg’s ‘Terminal’ man departs CDG forever
Election16 hours ago

Despite poor Republican election showing, Trump expected to announce presidential bid Tuesday
Tourism17 hours ago

57k passengers – 49k international – arriving at Suvarnabhumi daily
Video19 hours ago

Discounts & Privileges for Tourists in Thailand at ICONSIAM
Health19 hours ago

Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cannabis News19 hours ago

Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught
Crime21 hours ago

Ayutthaya gold robbery suspect is former local politician
Road deaths22 hours ago

4am curfew proposal protested by drunk driver victims
Phuket22 hours ago

Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Patong23 hours ago

Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Drugs23 hours ago

More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Lifestyle23 hours ago

The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand23 hours ago

The Journey to Legalizing Cryptocurrency in Thailand ft.Topp Jirayut | Thaiger Podcast
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending