Pickup truck crashes into elephant as herd runs across Chon Buri road | The Thaiger

Chon Buri
Pickup truck crashes into elephant as herd runs across Chon Buri road
A herd of wild elephants running across a road in Chon Buri caused a driver to crash into an elephant, damaging his Isuzu pickup truck and injuring a 20 year old passenger.
34 year old Sompong Duangknam says he was heading to the province’s Ban Ang Kraden district when a group of about 20 elephants ran out of the forest and cut in front of his truck. He says he couldn’t stop in time and crashed into an elephant.
The injured animal didn’t stop and continued to run across the road, following the rest of the herd into the forest, the driver says. Local officials are tracking the elephant’s footprints to find the injured elephant and give it medical treatment.
The village chief Kittipong Kittikul visited Sompong after the incident and said there are many wild elephants in the area and they often damage local farms. The chief says he will send officers to the area to help control the wild animals.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Shooting outside Chon Buri nightclub injures 4
A motorbike driver allegedly shot at a group of people outside a Chon Buri nightclub, injuring 4. Police are investigating the shooting, but say they believe it started as an argument between 2 opposing parties.
Police found 10 bullet casings on the ground. 3 men where shot and moderately injured while another woman was seriously injured from a bullet wound. They were taken to a local hospital.
Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and interviewed witnesses. The investigators say a motorbike driver dressed in nearly all white opened fire at the group outside the nightclub and then fled the scene.
The nightclub had recently opened after being closed for about 10 years, locals say. The police withheld the name of the venue as well as the names of the suspects for the investigation.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Police search for suspect after man shot, critically injured near Chon Buri shipyard
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 37 year old man near a shipyard in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district. Son Kuengsamrong was found lying on the ground with a bullet wound just below his rib cage. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
A truck driver passing by yesterday afternoon noticed Son lying in front of a local shop and heavily bleeding. He pulled over and called the emergency hotline.
Son worked at the shipyard near the shop. Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage. They say there are no witnesses to the shooting.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision
2 people have died and another 4 have been injured in a collision between 2 vehicles in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that one of the dead is a 2 year old girl. The incident, between a black sedan and a white pick-up truck, occurred in the Koh Chan district, in the north east of the province.
An unnamed 2 year old girl and a 48 year old male, named as Boonkom Ronrueangrit, both sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead by the time they arrived at a local hospital. 4 others were injured in the collision. The injured include 2 women, 40 year old Nong Nuch, and 39 year old Nid Klinmut, as well as a 27 year old male, Boonchai Sawatdeemongkon. An unnamed 3 year old girl is also among the injured. All 4 are now being treated in hospital.
Chon Buri police have launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports say CCTV footage shows the black car appearing to lose control and veering into the opposite lane, before ploughing into the white pick-up.
Toby Andrews
October 20, 2020 at 12:46 pm
I wonder if you can be insured against running into an elephant?