Pickup truck crashes into elephant as herd runs across Chon Buri road | The Thaiger

image
image
image
image
Chon Buri

Pickup truck crashes into elephant as herd runs across Chon Buri road

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Pickup truck crashes into elephant as herd runs across Chon Buri road
PHOTO: Matichon
A herd of wild elephants running across a road in Chon Buri caused a driver to crash into an elephant, damaging his Isuzu pickup truck and injuring a 20 year old passenger.

34 year old Sompong Duangknam says he was heading to the province’s Ban Ang Kraden district when a group of about 20 elephants ran out of the forest and cut in front of his truck. He says he couldn’t stop in time and crashed into an elephant.

The injured animal didn’t stop and continued to run across the road, following the rest of the herd into the forest, the driver says. Local officials are tracking the elephant’s footprints to find the injured elephant and give it medical treatment.

The village chief Kittipong Kittikul visited Sompong after the incident and said there are many wild elephants in the area and they often damage local farms. The chief says he will send officers to the area to help control the wild animals.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

  Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 20, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    I wonder if you can be insured against running into an elephant?

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Shooting outside Chon Buri nightclub injures 4
Continue Reading

Police search for suspect after man shot, critically injured near Chon Buri shipyard
Continue Reading

2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision
Continue Reading
