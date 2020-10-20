Pickup truck crashes into elephant as herd runs across Chon Buri road | The Thaiger

A herd of wild elephants running across a road in Chon Buri caused a driver to crash into an elephant, damaging his Isuzu pickup truck and injuring a 20 year old passenger.

34 year old Sompong Duangknam says he was heading to the province’s Ban Ang Kraden district when a group of about 20 elephants ran out of the forest and cut in front of his truck. He says he couldn’t stop in time and crashed into an elephant.

The injured animal didn’t stop and continued to run across the road, following the rest of the herd into the forest, the driver says. Local officials are tracking the elephant’s footprints to find the injured elephant and give it medical treatment.

The village chief Kittipong Kittikul visited Sompong after the incident and said there are many wild elephants in the area and they often damage local farms. The chief says he will send officers to the area to help control the wild animals.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

