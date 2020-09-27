image
Chon Buri

Helmet credited for saving student’s life after being ran over by a truck

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Helmet credited for saving student's life after being ran over by a truck
A helmet has been credited by rescue workers as saving a young student motorbiker’s life after being run over by a truck following a collision with another vehicle. The accident, which happened in the Panat Nikhom District, of Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, happened after a vehicle stopped suddenly, causing the student to crash into it.

The student reportedly fell off the motorbike when a passing truck ran him over.

Rescue workers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a blue motorbike with a small amount of damage along with the 16 year old student, bearing only minor injuries to his skull. The student, whose name has withheld due to his age, was taken to a local hospital to be examined. Panat Nikhom Police say they are searching for the 2 vehicle drivers involved in the accident as they both fled after the crash.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Sad Resident

    September 27, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    “… after being run over…”

    Hardly credible. If his head was run over, then the helmet would probably not have helped. If another part of him was run over, then the helmet is probably irrelevant.

    There is a preoccupation with helmet wearing in Thailand. True, it can help, but the real issue is the absurdly arrogant and dangerous ways in which many (or most) truck drivers drive. However, I doubt that there will be any chance of punishment, nor mending of ways amongst Thai truck drivers until the police start taking some effective action against them.

    The police could start by promptly impounding any vehicle with an obscured rear number plate, releasing it only on payment (to the authorities) of a substantial fine. Whitened or blackened or covered number plates are easy to spot at any time, and are used only for the avoidance of prosecution for polluting or other illegal actions. Police action is needed to save lives and the environment.

    Reply

