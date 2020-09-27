Chon Buri
Helmet credited for saving student’s life after being ran over by a truck
A helmet has been credited by rescue workers as saving a young student motorbiker’s life after being run over by a truck following a collision with another vehicle. The accident, which happened in the Panat Nikhom District, of Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, happened after a vehicle stopped suddenly, causing the student to crash into it.
The student reportedly fell off the motorbike when a passing truck ran him over.
Rescue workers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a blue motorbike with a small amount of damage along with the 16 year old student, bearing only minor injuries to his skull. The student, whose name has withheld due to his age, was taken to a local hospital to be examined. Panat Nikhom Police say they are searching for the 2 vehicle drivers involved in the accident as they both fled after the crash.
Chon Buri
Thailand’s oldest hippo turns 55 – VIDEO
Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday Mae Mali, Happy Birthday to you.
Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus turned 55 today and celebrated with a party at a Chon Buri zoo. She even munched on a special “birthday cake.” Watermelons, carrots, bananas, pumpkin, dragon fruit and berries were placed in a design over a mound of grass. In the middle, carrots were placed to make the number “55.”
(We’re sorry for being impolite and discussing a mature woman’s age)
Mae Mali, or Mother Mali, is pretty popular. A crowd of people came to her party at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. When the hippo walked out, the crowd began singing “Happy Birthday.” People watched as Mae Mali ate her birthday cake. Veterinarians say the hippo is excellent health for her age.
The hippo came to Thailand when she was a year old. The Tilburg Zoo in the Netherlands sent the hippo to Thailand on June 8, 1967. Since then, Mae Mali has given birth to 14 hippos. The hippo was well-known at Bangkok’s Dusit Zoo, until it closed down and the hippo was moved to Khao Kheow Open Zoo on December 18, 2018.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Ep.special : zoo to home ตอนพิเศษ : ฉลอง 55 ปี แม่มะลิ ฮิปโปโปเตมัส ขวัญใจชาวไทย
Ep.special : zoo to home ตอนพิเศษ : ฉลอง 55 ปี แม่มะลิ ฮิปโปโปเตมัส ขวัญใจชาวไทย เริ่มเวลา 09.30 น.
Posted by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Monday, September 7, 2020
นักท่องเที่ยว และ แฟนคลับ แห่ร่วมฉลองวันเกิด ฮิปโปฯ แม่มะลิ 55 ปี ที่สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียวกันอย่างเนืองแน่น …
Posted by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Monday, September 7, 2020
Chon Buri
Car bursts into flames as the new owner drives home after buying it
A 28 year old man who bought a second-hand car in the central province of Angthong got the shock of his life when the vehicle burst into flames as he was driving it home. The Pattaya News reports that Charaswit Bank was driving his just-purchased second hand Honda Civic home to Sattahip, in the eastern district of Chon Buri, when it caught fire.
It’s understood the car began to develop engine problems in the Don Hua Lo sub-district of Chonburi, causing Charaswit to pull over to the side of the road. The engine trouble quickly turned into smoke pouring out of the engine bay, then flames. The fire then spread quickly consuming the rest of the car. Firefighters were on the scene promptly and took about 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze. There wasn’t much left by the time firefighters had put out the fire.
It’s understood Charaswit paid 55,000 baht for the used car and now intends to take the matter up with the previous owner.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Sad Resident
September 27, 2020 at 3:06 pm
“… after being run over…”
Hardly credible. If his head was run over, then the helmet would probably not have helped. If another part of him was run over, then the helmet is probably irrelevant.
There is a preoccupation with helmet wearing in Thailand. True, it can help, but the real issue is the absurdly arrogant and dangerous ways in which many (or most) truck drivers drive. However, I doubt that there will be any chance of punishment, nor mending of ways amongst Thai truck drivers until the police start taking some effective action against them.
The police could start by promptly impounding any vehicle with an obscured rear number plate, releasing it only on payment (to the authorities) of a substantial fine. Whitened or blackened or covered number plates are easy to spot at any time, and are used only for the avoidance of prosecution for polluting or other illegal actions. Police action is needed to save lives and the environment.