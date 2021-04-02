Banquet for ghosts held in Chon Buri cemetery – some food left over | Thaiger

image
image
Chon Buri

Banquet for ghosts held in Chon Buri cemetery – some food left over

Banquet for ghosts held in Chon Buri cemetery – some food left over
PHOTO: flickr.com - a Thai Graveyard

The townspeople in the Panthong district of Chon Buri hosted an elaborate banquet for ghosts in a local cemetery this week. The 36-table extravaganza was the brainchild of 43 year old Tanawan Choti, a local man fulfilling his mother’s dying wish. Before she died, she asked him to give a free banquet for all the ghosts of her friends and family that had died before her… a welcome party to the afterlife.

Tanawan honoured his mother’s request, with a no-expense-spared feast featuring food and drinks, luxury dishes and silverware, and entertainment for the ghosts of honour. Living speech-makers imparted their best wishes to the Chon Buri ghosts. The locals set up the 36 tables for a Chinese-style banquet and entertained the guests for about an hour.

A local event food service worker said that, despite years in the industry, this was the first ghost dinner he’d catered for. He fsaid he found it “abnormal to serve the paranormal and was left with a ghastly feeling working in the cemetery”. (We figure there was quite a lot of food left over as well)

While graveyards are not common in Thailand, since Buddhists cremate their dead, burials still occur amongst descendants of Chinese-Thai people. Regardless of religion or heritage, belief in ghosts or other paranormal phenomenon is common throughout Thailand. Spirit houses are frequently built outside local homes for ghosts to live in, and serviced every day with fresh offerings.

While the otherworldly banquet may be viewed by some with confusion or scepticism, the feast did have a real-world happy ending, Eakkaluck explained…

“After finishing the banquet ceremony, the food was given to poor people in the area as unfortunately, it appeared the ghosts could not actually consume earthly substances.”

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

ASQ hotel scam: Thai woman allegedly sold bogus quarantine package for 35,000 baht

Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

By

ASQ hotel scam: Thai woman allegedly sold bogus quarantine package for 35,000 baht
Photo via Facebook/Cop Hero Thailand Magazine

A Thai woman in Chon Buri was arrested for allegedly posting a fake advertisement for a Alternative State Quarantine Hotel and selling the bogus package deal for 35,000 baht to a foreigner who was planning to travel to Thailand.

An African woman, who had been preparing for a trip to Thailand with her son, reported the alleged scam to the Thai Immigration Bureau. The woman says she had paid for the hotel room in full to a woman who claimed to be the hotel manager and then was unable to reach the “manager.” Reports say she later realised the hotel was not a certified ASQ facility.

The Thai woman, identified in reports as Amy, also had a warrant out for her arrest in Ayutthaya for alleged fraud. Immigration police arrested Amy in Chon Buri’s Mueang district. Reports do not go into detail about the previous charges, but police say Amy admitted to being a member of a crime network and was paid 1,000 baht per day.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Drugs

Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash

Published

3 days ago

on

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

By

Suspected drug dealer nabbed with 2,000 methamphetamine pills after motorbike crash
Stock photo by Labib Ittihadul for flickr

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after he crashed his motorbike while attempting to flee from police in Chon Buri. Police later seized 500 grams of crystal meth along with 2,000 methamphetamine pills from the man’s home. The suspected drug dealer, Sonthaya “Boy” Suwan, was injured in the accident, but reports do not go into detail about his condition.

After arresting Boy, police searched his home in the Samet area of the Mueang district and found the methamphetamine. Boy will likely face charges of illegal possession of Category 1 drugs with the intent to sell.

Police say Boy confessed to trafficking narcotics. Boy allegedly told police that he was a delivery man, or “drug mule,” and was paid 1,000 baht to 10,000 baht per delivery. He says he never knew who exactly he worked for, or how to directly contact his superiors in the drug trade.

The bust came just a few days after a roadblock set up to find drugs ended in a shootout in Chon Buri between police and a man carrying 30 meth pills.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Chon Buri

Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake

Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

Monday, March 29, 2021

By

Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
Sophon Cable TV

A 5 years old Burmese boy in Chon Buri was shot and killed while playing him and 2 other children were playing with a gun.

The children found the gun, a long, Thai-made .22 rifle, at their house. They thought the gun was fake and started playing with it. Then, a 11 year old boy pulled the trigger, shooting his 5 year old relative in the forehead, according to Thai media. Reports say the bullet was lodged in the right side of his head. He later died at the hospital.

Police arrived at the scene after the boy was taken to the hospital. Bloodstains were in the hallway. Police collected the gun as evidence.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
