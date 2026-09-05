Chon Buri freight train derailment blocks line, accounts differ

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 5, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Chon Buri freight train derailment blocks line, accounts differ | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A Chon Buri freight train derailment blocked the line in both directions on September 4, the State Railway of Thailand said. No injuries or deaths were reported. The SRT’s public relations office and a police-sourced account give conflicting details of the same incident.

The SRT statement places the derailment at 13.24 inside the Chon Buri station rail yard. Freight train No. 845 was running from ICD Lat Krabang to Laem Chabang Port. It came off the rails at a switch, according to the statement.

Six flatcars derailed and rail traffic was blocked in both directions, the SRT statement said. Four trains were affected. No. 552, running from Ubon Ratchathani to Laem Chabang, was held at Phan Thong station.

No. 554, running from Bua Yai Junction to Map Ta Phut, was held awaiting entry to Chon Buri station, per the same statement. No. 847, running from ICD Lat Krabang to Laem Chabang, was held at Don Sinonth station. The fourth was No. 284, the only passenger service on the list, running from Chuk Samet to Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong. It left Pattaya on time, and the SRT said it was arranging vehicles to carry its passengers on from Si Racha station.

A police-sourced account carried by Amarin TV describes the incident differently. Mueang Chon Buri police were notified at 15.00 on September 4, that report says. It puts the derailment near a railway level-crossing barrier in Nong Khang Khok subdistrict, Mueang district, and not inside the station yard.

The police-sourced report also gives a lower figure for the damage. Three freight cars overturned, according to that account. It does not identify the train by number.

Both accounts agree that nobody was hurt. Railway staff were working to clear the derailment site and reopen the line, Amarin TV reported. Neither the SRT statement nor the police-sourced report gives a time for the line to reopen.

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The route carries container traffic between the inland terminal at Lat Krabang and Laem Chabang Port, Thailand’s main deep-sea port. Readers travelling in Chon Buri should check with the State Railway of Thailand before setting out.

Chon Buri freight train derailment blocks line, accounts differ | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Chon Buri freight train derailment blocks line, accounts differ | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV
Chon Buri freight train derailment blocks line, accounts differ | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 5, 2026, 12:00 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.