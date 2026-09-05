Chinese worker dies at Rayong data centre site

Photo courtesy of Nonthawat Wisutthipat via Facebook

A Chinese worker died after a reversing crane lorry ran him over at a Rayong data centre construction site on September 3. Police named him as Wang Jinghong, a 36 year old Chinese national. The lorry, a ten-wheel vehicle fitted with a crane and known locally as a rot hiab, was moving in front of the site in Ban Chang district.

Rescue workers and site staff brought in a backhoe to lift the vehicle off him. The operation took more than 20 minutes. He was taken to Ban Chang Hospital and died of his injuries.

Witnesses told officers he had parked his motorcycle behind the crane lorry after work hours, Dailynews reported. The initial assumption is that the driver could not see him, because the area behind the vehicle is a blind spot. No cause has been established.

Ban Chang police took the lorry’s driver and a work-crew supervisor into custody for questioning after the incident. Officers are waiting on autopsy results, and said they are coordinating with the Chinese consulate to trace and notify the dead man’s relatives.

Ban Chang sub-district headman Uthai Saoman said data centre construction should put strict safety measures inside the site first. He pointed to the handling of large vehicles with blind spots, and called for close oversight by safety officers and site supervisors. Relevant agencies should inspect construction site safety standards seriously so the same thing does not happen again, he said.

Uthai added that any negligence in safety measures or in supervision should be investigated openly under the law.

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