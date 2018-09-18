Chiang Rai
Unsworth sues Musk over ‘pedo’ slur
The British cave expert who was part of the international rescue team helping to bring the 13 Mu Pa footballers out of the Tham Luang caves in July, has sued Tesla founder Elon Musk for calling him a “pedo guy” and a “child rapist”, amongst other insults in a series of Tweets.”
The defamation suit has been filed in LA by Vernon Unsworth after the very public spat between the two. It followed Musk travelling to Thailand and offering to assist in rescue efforts. He brought along a ‘mini submarine’ and showed it to the local rescuers who dismissed it as inappropriate for the rescue at hand.
Unsworth described Musk’s effort as a “PR stunt”. Musk fired back on Twitter by calling Unsworth a “pedo guy,” a slur referring to Unsworth as being a pedophile. The assertions were without any basis in fact.
Musk, the tech guru behind Tesla and private space firm SpaceX, apologised days later. Investors in his business ventures called him out on his comments and questioned his leadership capabilities over the matter.
So that was that? No, there was more to come.
Musk reignited the matter last month with a private email to BuzzFeed News accusing Mr. Unsworth of being a “child rapist,” saying that he married a 12 year old and engaged in child sex trafficking. Again, his allegations were without basis in fact and completely groundless.
But then Musk doubled down on his previous comments by taunting Unsworth, “I hope he f**king sues me,” according to the lawsuit.
Unsworth is seeking unspecified damages “for the worldwide damage he has suffered to his reputation,” but, in a report in the one media outlet, the amount has been set at US$75,000.
The law suit also seeks an injunction which would mute Musk from making any further slanderous comments.
Last week Musk attracted more undue attention for his investors when he appeared in an online blog interview smoking marijuana.
Business
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon hosts seminar to develop SEZs in northern Thailand
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Prachsakul presided over the opening of the Special Economic Zone Policy Committee seminar held at the Teak Garden Resort. The seminar was designed to mobilise the development of special economic zones and promote public participation in the northern province project.
According to the Chiang Rai Times, Governor Prajon told attendees that the Committeee wants special economic zones to be established in Mae Sai, Chiang Saen and Chiang Khong districts - right on the border of Thailand’s neighboring countries with potential to become gateways to the Chinese market.
Governor Prajon claims farmers’ unwillingness to give up their farmlands and their demand for expensive compensation in exchange for land reclamation was making it impossible to set up the special economic zones (SEZs) over the past three years. Provincial officials had already been in discussions with Ministry of the Inte...
Chiang Rai
Police in Phayao chase an ambulance loaded with illicit drugs
The twist is that the ambulance was being used by the drug-trafficking gang as a cover-up for their operation.
The Nation reports that Phayao police were alerted at 8.30pm by the Provincial Police Region 5’s narcotics suppression team, which had tailed two suspicious vehicles – a van followed by an ambulance – from Chiang Rai into Phayao.
They were asked to provide back-up as the suspects, realising they were being followed, had tried to flee their pursuers.
Local police quickly set up along the expected escape route, spotted the two target vehicles in Soi Sri Samran, and tried to flag them down for questioning. The two vehicles, far from slowing down, sped up instead.
The then tried ...
Chiang Rai
Cave film starts shooting in November
Tom Waller, an Irish/Thai filmmaker, gave a presentation about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Nang Non' is the working title of the film, also the name of the mountain range and cave where the 13 young Mae Sai football players were stuck between June 23 and emerge in the second week of July after being trapped by rising flood waters.
Tom says that the story will focus on some of the unsung heroes from the international effort, including some of the key Thai and international rescuers. Jim Warney, one of the Irish rescuers, is thought to be one of the main characters in the film - he was one of the team that brought out Ekkapon Chantawaong, the oldest member of the Mu Pa group and the last of the team to emerge from the cave.
The production team sta...
