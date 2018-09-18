Unsworth sues Musk over ‘pedo’ slur

The British cave expert who was part of the international rescue team helping to bring the 13 Mu Pa footballers out of the Tham Luang caves in July, has sued Tesla founder Elon Musk for calling him a “pedo guy” and a “child rapist”, amongst other insults in a series of Tweets.”

The defamation suit has been filed in LA by Vernon Unsworth after the very public spat between the two. It followed Musk travelling to Thailand and offering to assist in rescue efforts. He brought along a ‘mini submarine’ and showed it to the local rescuers who dismissed it as inappropriate for the rescue at hand.