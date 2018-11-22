Police intercept 5 million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

“An estimated 5 million meth pills were found in 13 boxes.”

Two suspected drug mules have been arrested in Chiang Rai while allegedly trying to smuggle 5 million methamphetamine pills from a border village.

The arrests were made last night (Wednesday) at 9.30pm in the border Mae Saruay district.

The arrest were made after police and Army troops, staffing a checkpoint on the Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai road in Tambon Pa Daed, spotted a pickup truck parking and changing route apparently to avoid the checkpoint.

Officers followed the pickup from a distance until it stopped in front of Ban Huay Ya Sai village. They waited until the two men loaded several boxes into the pickup before arresting them.

The two suspects were identified as 42 year old Jessada Promsai and Phet Phonatee. Both are from Chiang Rai. Authorities speculate the suspects were trying to move the drugs from the border area into downtown where they would then be smuggled south to a central province.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation





.