Police in Phayao chase an ambulance loaded with illicit drugs
A dramatic chase in Phayao’s Dok Khamtai district last night (Sunday) has resulted in police seizing half a million methamphetamine pills, a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine… from an ambulance.
The twist is that the ambulance was being used by the drug-trafficking gang as a cover-up for their operation.
The Nation reports that Phayao police were alerted at 8.30pm by the Provincial Police Region 5’s narcotics suppression team, which had tailed two suspicious vehicles – a van followed by an ambulance – from Chiang Rai into Phayao.
They were asked to provide back-up as the suspects, realising they were being followed, had tried to flee their pursuers.
Local police quickly set up along the expected escape route, spotted the two target vehicles in Soi Sri Samran, and tried to flag them down for questioning. The two vehicles, far from slowing down, sped up instead.
The then tried to shoot their way out of trouble but police officers opened fire at the ambulance’s tyres, sending it crashing onto a roadside fence.
Three suspects were arrested while police also retrieved the narcotics haul from hidden compartments under the side seating inside the ambulance.
The van, also reportedly carrying drugs, was later stopped at the Mae Tam checkpoint in Mueang district and its occupants arrested.
Cave film starts shooting in November
Tom Waller, an Irish/Thai filmmaker, gave a presentation about the project at the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Nang Non' is the working title of the film, also the name of the mountain range and cave where the 13 young Mae Sai football players were stuck between June 23 and emerge in the second week of July after being trapped by rising flood waters.
Tom says that the story will focus on some of the unsung heroes from the international effort, including some of the key Thai and international rescuers. Jim Warney, one of the Irish rescuers, is thought to be one of the main characters in the film - he was one of the team that brought out Ekkapon Chantawaong, the oldest member of the Mu Pa group and the last of the team to emerge from the cave.
The production team sta...
Royal Gala Dinner ‘like a big family reunion’
Thai PBS spoke to a number of the attendees at last Thursday night's Royal Gala Dinner to commemorate and thank international and Thai volunteers who contributed to the amazing rescue of the 13 young football players from the Tham Luang caves in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai early July.
Nothing would overwhelm Maj Hodges from the United States more than the sight of the “Mu Pa” boys walking into the reception 'looking great and happy'. He says the reception was like a big family reunion and a great occasion to reconnect with the people who worked side-by-side with him and his team during those most difficult days...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=84&v=wteJxvi3IfA
For Glen McEwan, from the Australian Federal Police, the grand reception reminded him of the role of the Caver/Anaesthesiologist Dr. Richard Harris and other Australian personnel who contributed to the successful rescue operat...
Elon Musk accuses cave rescuer of being a ‘child rapist’
In an email to BuzzFeed News, the Tesla CEO launched into his third verbal assault on Vernon Unsworth accusing him, without zero evidence, of being a ‘child rapist’. In the past the accusations included the terms ‘pedo guy’, an inference that Mr Unsworth was a pedophile - completely groundless allegations.
Vernon Unsworth has told The Times that the billionaire’s allegations he had a 'child bride' and had moved to an area notorious for child sex trafficking were “100 per cent” untrue and “very hurtful”. He said he met his girlfriend, Woranan Ratrawiphukkun, in London and that she is a very successful businesswoman before he met her.
Originally from St Albans in Hertfordshire, Vernon is preparing t...
