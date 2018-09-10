Police in Phayao chase an ambulance loaded with illicit drugs

A dramatic chase in Phayao’s Dok Khamtai district last night (Sunday) has resulted in police seizing half a million methamphetamine pills, a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine… from an ambulance.

The twist is that the ambulance was being used by the drug-trafficking gang as a cover-up for their operation.

The Nation reports that Phayao police were alerted at 8.30pm by the Provincial Police Region 5’s narcotics suppression team, which had tailed two suspicious vehicles – a van followed by an ambulance – from Chiang Rai into Phayao.