British diver’s lawyer claims jury blundered in Elon Musk defamation trial | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
British diver’s lawyer claims jury blundered in Elon Musk defamation trial
PHOTO: Getty Images
“That is a serious problem. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a bullying billionaire or a penniless troll, that behaviour is destructive.” – Vernon Unsworth’s lawyer, Mark Stephens
Elon Musk could face a retrial in his defamation case after a lawyer for the British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, based in Chiang Rai, claimed the jury blundered. The Tesla founder had a spat with diver Vernon Unsworth over the rescue of 13 young men trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in June and July last year. Read The Thaiger story of the trial verdict HERE.
In a Twitter spat in July last year, the US Tech-guru branded Vernon as the “pedo guy”. Vernon had criticised Elon’s offer of an ‘escape tube’ saying it was (paraphrasing) impractical and just a ‘vanity project’ by the American tech crusader – the founder of Space X and Tesla electric cars.
At the time Vernon branded Elon’s gesture a “PR stunt”, telling him to “stick his submarine where it hurts”.
On Friday Elon Musk told the court the phrase “pedo guy” was a common slur in South Africa where he grew up. But Vernon claimed the remarks were effectively “a life sentence without parole”, saying the defamatory comment would ‘stick’ even though Elon later retracted them.
Vernon Unsworth made a claim for US$190 million in damages but Elon Musk was cleared of the defamation suit last Friday.
Now Vernon’s lawyer, Mark Stephens, claims post-verdict interviews with jurors show they decided the tycoon was not liable because he did not name Mr Unsworth in his tweet, according to an article in the mirror.co.uk.
Mr. Stephens claims the jurors made a mistake that could set a dangerous precedent for future ‘Twitter’ based defamation cases.
“We all know jurors make mistakes on occasion.”
SOURCE: mirror.co.uk
PHOTO: Vernon Unsworth arrives for the trial verdict last Friday – Getty Images
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Rai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Rai
Tesla’s Elon Musk wins defamation trial over ‘pedo guy’ tweet
PHOTO: Christian Monterrosa/EPA
“My client went toe to toe with a billionaire bully.”
Tesla’s mercurial Elon Musk has emerged victorious after a defamation trial as a federal court jury swiftly rejected the US$190 million claim brought against him by a British cave explorer, Vernon Unsworth, who Musk branded a “pedo guy” on Twitter. The incident happened during the attempts to rescue the 13 young football players from the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai in July 2018.
The unanimous verdict by a jury of five women and three men was returned after roughly 45 minutes of deliberation on the fourth day of Musk’s trial. The case has been closely watched by legal experts because it is believed to be the first major defamation lawsuit by a private individual to go to trial over statements made on the Twitter platform.
Musk shook hands with his lawyer after the four-day trial in LA. He didn’t address Mr. Unsworth, whose team had told the court earlier on Friday the Tesla CEO should pay at least US$190 million in damages for his tweets about the diver.
Meanwhile, 64 year old Vernon Unsworth spoke outside the courthouse saying that he was resigned to his defeat.
“I accept the jury’s verdict, take it on the chin and get on with my life.”
L. Lin Wood, a high-profile trial lawyer, leading the legal team for the plaintiff Vernon Unsworth, says the jury’s decision signals a higher legal threshold for challenging libelous material on social media.
“The challenge that was thrown down by Elon Musk was that if you don’t sue it’s true. We sued because it’s false.”
“This verdict puts everyone’s reputation at risk.”
The outcome was a triumph for Musk, whose fickle behaviour in a number of instances last year came under close scrutiny from federal regulators and shareholders of Tesla, his Silicon Valley-based electric car manufacturer.
48 year old Musk, who had testified during the first two days of the trial in his own defence and returned to court on Friday to hear closing arguments, exited the courtroom after the verdict.”
“My faith in humanity is restored.”
Unsworth’s lawyer says he nevertheless saw the lawsuit as meaningful in helping erase the stain he said his client’s reputation suffered.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | The Guardian
Chiang Rai
Jealous boyfriend arrested over triple murder in Chiang Rai – VIDEO
SCREENSHOT: YouTube
Chiang Rai police have arrested a man for the murder of his girlfriend and her parents, all found shot dead. 27 year old Nawaratorn “Nuan” Kunasangkam is currently in custody over the murders.
The victims were Udom Kimsi, his wife Nutcha Kimsi, and their 26 year old daughter Saowarot Kimsi, all from Chiang Rai. Their bodies were found by the mayor of Ban Du township, who went to check on Udom when he didn’t turn up for work.
Police believe the bodies had been in the house since November 28. They say no weapon was found at the scene. Neighbours told police they heard gunshots on the night of November 28, but didn’t think it was anything serious and paid little attention.
Police made the arrest after spotting the suspect’s vehicle in front of a 7-Eleven in Chiang Mai. When he was caught he had a semi-automatic 9mm pistol and 14 bullets.
“Nuan” confessed, saying he acted out of jealousy. He told police his girlfriend had been communicating with an ex-boyfriend on the LINE app. He said after he killed Kimsi, her parents rushed to investigate the gunshots. Since they’d witnessed the murder, he killed them as well.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Chiang Mai
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
“Bookings in the north are down and the outlook for… the first quarter of 2020 looks terrible.”
The head of the Northern Hoteliers’ Association based in Chiang Mai is painting a grim picture about the immediate future for tourism in northern Thailand.
She was bemoaning that bookings in the north are down and the outlook for the end of this year, and entering the first quarter of 2020, “looks terrible”.
Speaking to snook.com, La-iat Bungsrithong painted a picture of a sluggish tourist landscape in the north and poor pre-bookings during the, usually, busy Christmas and New Year period, and into the early months of next year.
She was blaming many of the same issues brought up by others in the tourism game – the high Thai baht, US-China trade wars and sluggish global economy.
“Compared to last year tourism was down and there seemed little hope on the horizon.”
“Chinese visitors remain the mainstay in the North with direct flights coming in from China cities but the expansion of hotel rooms in recent times is only seeing less of the pie for each operator.”
SOURCE: Sanook
