Airlines have cancelled 52 flights and rescheduled another 137 ahead of the Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivals in Chiang Mai and Lamphun, as aviation officials prepare for the release of sky lanterns that could affect aircraft operations.

A total of 189 flights will be affected between November 23 and 25, while airlines have scheduled 63 additional flights to accommodate the expected increase in visitors.

Deputy Transport Minister Phattharaphong Phattharaprasit announced the preparations on November 20, saying large numbers of Thai and foreign tourists were expected to travel to Chiang Mai and Lamphun for the celebrations on November 24 and 25.

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He said Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) had been instructed to coordinate flight schedules and introduce safety measures to reduce risks from sky lanterns and smoke lanterns.

AEROTHAI president Mekin Phetphlai said the agency had worked with airlines to adjust schedules in advance, resulting in 52 cancellations and 137 flight time changes.

Despite the disruption, airlines have added 63 flights to meet demand from festivalgoers.

Chiang Mai International Airport will also change how it uses its runway during the festivities to reduce the risk of aircraft encountering lanterns.

Under the revised arrangements, the airport will switch from Runway 36, which uses the northern approach and departure route, to Runway 18, which uses the southern route.

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The adjustment is intended to keep aircraft away from areas where lantern releases are permitted. The changes will be included in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), with air traffic controllers coordinating flight routes and schedules as needed.

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AEROTHAI has also aligned its flight management plans with the dates and times designated by Chiang Mai and Lamphun officials for lantern releases.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai International Airport will increase inspections of its airfield from six to eight rounds, with additional checks whenever foreign objects are reported on runways or taxiways.

Staff will be available to remove lantern debris, while backup equipment, additional personnel and emergency response plans are being prepared to keep flight operations running safely.

Phattharaphong urged festivalgoers to follow provincial restrictions on where and when sky lanterns can be released.

He also warned against activities near airports and aircraft flight paths that could interfere with aviation, including fireworks, firecrackers, rockets, balloon releases, laser beams directed at aircraft and unauthorised drone flights.

Officials said the measures are intended to allow Loy Krathong and Yi Peng celebrations to continue while reducing risks to aircraft and maintaining air traffic services throughout the festival.

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