Turkish-German man apologises after his social detox triggers missing complaint

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 6:07 PM
2 minutes read
Turkish-German man apologises after his social detox triggers missing complaint | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Suppanat Essie

A Turkish-German tourist, who was reported missing in Chiang Mai was found safe yesterday, July 2, telling police he had deliberately disconnected from family and friends as part of a nine-day social media detox.

The missing tourist case in Chiang Mai emerged after 32 year old Ali Karakoyunlu’s sister sought help from his former girlfriend, Suppanat Essie, who shared a missing person appeal on social media in an effort to locate him.

According to the family, Ali arrived in Bangkok from Japan at about 2pm on July 20 before travelling by train to Chiang Mai the following day. Relatives said they lost contact with him on July 23.

Suppanat said she and Ali’s younger sister tried to reach him through Facebook, Instagram, LINE, Telegram and his Thai mobile number. She said the phone repeatedly switched on and off, leading them to suspect it had been stolen.

Missing tourist found safe in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ วิทยุจราจร จราจรเพื่อชุมชนเชียงใหม่

She later reported the disappearance to the Chiang Mai Tourist Police and the Mirror Foundation, while Ali’s family prepared to seek assistance from the Turkish Embassy in Thailand.

Police initially told Suppanat they had found no record of Ali being admitted to hospital or checking into accommodation in Chiang Mai.

She also said the family became increasingly concerned following recent reports of two missing Russian siblings who were later found murdered in Chon Buri.

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Turkish-German found safe after missing report
Photo via Facebook/ วิทยุจราจร จราจรเพื่อชุมชนเชียงใหม่

According to Thai media reports, officers located Ali yesterday, August 2, on Ratchaphakinai Road in Sri Phum subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district.

Police said they recognised the man from the missing person notice and approached him to confirm his identity. He confirmed he was the individual being sought.

Ali told officers he travelled from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and checked into TJ Guesthouse and Restaurant on July 22. He said he planned to spend one month in Chiang Mai before continuing his trip to the Philippines.

Missing Turkish-German says he was on social detox
Photo via Facebook/ วิทยุจราจร จราจรเพื่อชุมชนเชียงใหม่

According to police, Ali explained that he had intentionally ignored messages and calls because he wanted to take a break from social media and digital communication during his holiday.

Officers advised him to contact his family to reassure them of his safety, which he did. His relatives later thanked the authorities for their assistance.

Ali also posted a message on his Facebook account confirming he was safe and apologising to his family, friends and followers for causing concern.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 6:07 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.