Tourist criticised after climbing Chiang Mai ancient wall for photos

A female tourist was criticised yesterday, August 13, after she was seen climbing onto the upper edge of an ancient wall at the historic Si Phum corner in Chiang Mai to take photographs.

The woman, believed to be a tourist, reportedly climbed onto the centuries-old brick wall at Si Phum corner, one of Chiang Mai’s four historically important city corners, and sat on top with her legs hanging over the edge.

She was several metres above the ground without any protective equipment or barriers. People who witnessed the incident raised concerns about the risk of her falling.

Residents said a misstep or slip could have caused the woman to fall from the wall and suffer serious or fatal injuries. They also expressed concern that old bricks could become dislodged while someone was climbing or sitting on the structure.

The incident also prompted concerns about the preservation of the historic site. The ancient wall is considered an important historical monument and cultural heritage site by residents of the province.

Residents said climbing onto the structure to sit or take photographs was inappropriate due to its historical significance. They also warned that climbing on the centuries-old brickwork could affect the stability of the structure and increase the risk of damage.

Chiang Mai News reported that following the incident, residents called on relevant agencies, including the Fine Arts Department, Chiang Mai Municipality and Tourist Police, to investigate and strengthen monitoring at the site.

They also requested multilingual warning signs at areas where tourists may attempt to climb the ancient structure. Residents specifically suggested signs in English and Chinese to help foreign visitors understand restrictions.

Residents said improved monitoring and clearer warnings would also help protect visitor safety and Chiang Mai’s tourism image while preserving the city’s cultural heritage.

In a similar case, Wat Pha Lat, a historic temple in northern Thailand, warned that it may permanently close to visitors if tourists continue using its sacred grounds for exercise or recreation.

The 13th-century forest temple on the slopes of Doi Suthep issued an official statement following a rise in inappropriate behaviour. ​Visitors had been engaging in acrobatic yoga, gymnastics, and climbing on ancient structures, pagodas, and natural rock formations.