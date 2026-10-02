Three small earthquakes shake Chiang Mai within hours

Three earthquakes were recorded at the same location in Hot district, Chiang Mai, today, October 2, with residents in several nearby areas reporting that they felt the tremors.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department said all three earthquakes were centred in Na Kho Ruea subdistrict, Hot district.

The first earthquake was recorded at 1.50am with a magnitude of 2.8 at a depth of four kilometres.

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A second followed at 2.22am with a magnitude of 1.7 at a depth of two kilometres, while the third was recorded at 3.24am, measuring magnitude 1.5 at the same depth.

Residents in Na Kho Ruea and neighbouring subdistricts reported feeling the shaking.

No damage had been reported at the time of the report.

Officials and relevant agencies were due to inspect the affected areas from about 8am today to assess any impact from the earthquakes.

The Meteorological Department says earthquakes cannot currently be predicted, so accurate ground-motion monitoring is important for both earthquake surveillance and engineering.

The Earthquake Observation Division runs a nationwide monitoring network that tracks seismic activity around the clock and issues warnings when major offshore earthquakes pose a risk.

Although historical statistics indicate that Thailand faces a lower earthquake risk than some other parts of the world, the country is not considered free from earthquake hazards.

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