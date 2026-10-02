Three small earthquakes shake Chiang Mai within hours

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 9:34 AM
1 minute read
Three small earthquakes shake Chiang Mai within hours
Photo via Earthquake Observation Division

Three earthquakes were recorded at the same location in Hot district, Chiang Mai, today, October 2, with residents in several nearby areas reporting that they felt the tremors.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Department said all three earthquakes were centred in Na Kho Ruea subdistrict, Hot district.

The first earthquake was recorded at 1.50am with a magnitude of 2.8 at a depth of four kilometres.

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Three small earthquakes struck Chiang Mai’s Hot district within hours, with residents reporting tremors but no damage initially recorded.
Photo via Earthquake Observation Division

A second followed at 2.22am with a magnitude of 1.7 at a depth of two kilometres, while the third was recorded at 3.24am, measuring magnitude 1.5 at the same depth.

Residents in Na Kho Ruea and neighbouring subdistricts reported feeling the shaking.

No damage had been reported at the time of the report.

Officials and relevant agencies were due to inspect the affected areas from about 8am today to assess any impact from the earthquakes.

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The Meteorological Department says earthquakes cannot currently be predicted, so accurate ground-motion monitoring is important for both earthquake surveillance and engineering.

The Earthquake Observation Division runs a nationwide monitoring network that tracks seismic activity around the clock and issues warnings when major offshore earthquakes pose a risk.

Although historical statistics indicate that Thailand faces a lower earthquake risk than some other parts of the world, the country is not considered free from earthquake hazards.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 9:34 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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