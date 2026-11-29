A 63 year old Thai woman lost more than 30,000 baht of borrowed money to an online romance scam after travelling to Chiang Mai International Airport to meet a foreign boyfriend who never arrived.

The woman, from Phrao district in Chiang Mai, sought help from airport security on the evening of November 27 after the man she believed was her boyfriend claimed he was being held up by immigration procedures.

He told her he could not leave the airport and needed 7,000 baht to resolve the problem. She transferred the money but was still unable to find him.

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Airport security officers became concerned that she had been deceived and brought her to Chiang Mai Tourist Police at around 7.30pm.

After examining messages on her phone, police discovered that she had been communicating with several accounts posing as attractive foreign men through Facebook, WhatsApp and Line.

Some of the profiles used AI-generated images. The scammers had built relationships with her through affectionate messages and promises of moving to Thailand to live together.

They later claimed to have encountered travel difficulties and pressured her to send money to help them.

Police found that the woman had made several cash transfers through convenience store counters, losing more than 30,000 baht in total.

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Tourist Police explained that she had fallen victim to a romance scam and advised her to stop communicating with the accounts immediately.

They also recommended that she preserve her messages and payment records before filing a complaint with Phrao Police Station.

According to police, the cash transfers made through convenience stores meant the transactions could not be handled directly through the 1441 fraud hotline’s account-freezing system.

The woman was deeply upset when she realised she had been deceived, particularly because she had borrowed the money from family members.

Officers spent time reassuring her and contacted her daughter to explain what had happened and arrange her return home.

As it was already late, police provided food, drinking water and a blanket so she could spend the night safely at Chiang Mai International Airport.

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At around 9am on November 28, Tourist Police accompanied her to Chiang Mai Arcade Bus Terminal and helped her board a bus back to Phrao.

Tourist Police reminded people, particularly older social media users, to be cautious of strangers who develop online relationships before asking for money.

Anyone who suspects an online scam can contact the Tourist Police hotline on 1155, which operates 24 hours a day.