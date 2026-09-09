Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend’s motorcycle in Chiang Mai

A Thai woman crashed her car into her ex-boyfriend’s motorcycle in Chiang Mai in the early hours of today, September 9, after reportedly seeing him enter a hotel with another woman.

CCTV footage of the incident was circulated on Thai social media today. The footage showed a sedan following a motorcycle before suddenly hitting it, causing the rider to fall onto the road.

The sedan then reversed and appeared to hit the man and his motorcycle repeatedly. The injured man could be heard shouting, “Enough, enough!” and begging the driver to stop. The woman could be heard confronting the man about taking another woman to a hotel.

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The footage was shared by a Thai man named Pop, whose car was parked nearby and was also damaged during the incident.

Pop told KhaoSod that he went outside after hearing the crash and saw a grey sedan driving towards the motorcyclist. Pop said someone who knew the pair told him they were former partners.

According to what Pop said he heard from others, the woman allegedly became angry after discovering that her ex-boyfriend had taken his new partner to a hotel.

However, this account has not been confirmed by police or either of the two people involved.

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Pop said he called rescue workers to take the injured man to hospital. The report did not provide further details about his condition.

Pop later discussed compensation for the damage to his car with the woman driving the sedan. The two reportedly reached an agreement.

He shared the CCTV footage as a warning to others. He urged people to remain calm and avoid allowing relationship problems to escalate into situations that could harm other people or damage their property.

No details about legal proceedings involving the pair have been made public. Neither the woman nor the injured man has issued a public statement.

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A similar case was reported in Saraburi province in May, when a Thai woman deliberately rammed her car into her boyfriend’s motorcycle and ran over him, resulting in his death. The incident was reportedly linked to the victim’s attempt to end their relationship.

In Kalasin in 2025, another Thai woman crashed her SUV into her ex-husband’s sedan after accusing him of taking 400,000 baht that she had been saving for their children.