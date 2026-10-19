Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 4:31 PM
2 minutes read
Chiang Mai riders face scrutiny over unicycle trip downhill from Doi Suthep Mountain
Photo via Facebook/ จารย์เก๋า เชียงใหม่

Police arrested a Thai man in Chiang Mai after he posted a video of himself and a friend riding electric unicycles downhill on a public road from Doi Suthep Mountain, prompting debate over road safety and traffic laws.

The man shared the footage on Facebook on Saturday, October 17, with a caption describing the pair as a duo with a 20-year age gap who shared the youthful spirit of 14 year olds.

The video showed both men riding electric unicycles on the left side of the road descending from Doi Suthep, a popular tourist attraction in Chiang Mai. Both wore safety equipment throughout the journey.

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Illegal unicycle trip in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ จารย์เก๋า เชียงใหม่

The riders appeared to travel at considerable speed on the downhill stretch, passing a foreign pedestrian walking along the road as cars travelled in the adjacent lane. At one bend, the rider in front extended both arms to maintain his balance.

The pair reached their destination safely, according to the footage. However, the video sparked debate on social media over whether their activity endangered themselves and other road users.

Some Chiang Mai residents called on national park rangers and relevant officials to clarify whether electric unicycles were permitted on the road. Others argued that the riders were taking risks themselves, while critics said pedestrians and motorists could also be endangered.

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Unicycle rider arrested in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ จารย์เก๋า เชียงใหม่

According to Chiang Mai News, officers from Bhubingrajanivej Police Station arrested one rider, identified as Chia, at his home in San Sai district and seized his unicycle as evidence.

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Police reportedly said the vehicle had no registration plate or signal lights, creating potential risks for the riders and other road users. Officers said the conduct breached Land Traffic laws, although the report did not specify the precise offence or potential penalty.

The riders may also face further scrutiny over another video reportedly showing them riding electric unicycles on a trail inside Huay Nam Dang National Park. The route was described in the report as reserved for pedestrians, but it remains unclear whether any additional charges have been filed over that incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 4:31 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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