Thai prime minister tours royal projects to boost agriculture sector

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Prime Minister of Thailand embarked on a tour of royal initiative projects in Chiang Mai on Saturday. PM Srettha Thavisin’s visit forms part of a broader government strategy to boost the nation’s agricultural sector and strengthen farming communities.

Accompanying the prime minister were high-ranking state officials and leaders from the private sector. The entourage comprised Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Thai Trade Representative Chayotid Kridakonm, national police chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol, Central Investigation Bureau Chief Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, the 3rd Army commander, and an additional 115 representatives spanning the private sector, government agencies, and other high-ranking state officials.

During the tour, PM Srettha expressed his belief in Thailand’s potential.

“We have so many skilled people who are also very energetic. It’s a good sign that we have come to meet here today.”

The 61 year old prime minister also highlighted the critical role commerce aviation could play in the nation’s development. He announced that on March 1, he would reveal plans for Thailand to establish itself as the aviation hub of the region, reported Bangkok Post.

The tour also included a visit to an exhibition at the Mae Kuang Udom Thara dam operation and a maintenance project in the Doi Saket district. The Bangkok-born Srettha took the opportunity to offer advice to local farmers on product development and improving market value, with a particular emphasis on community and OTOP products.

An essential aspect of the visit involved listening to the issues raised by farmers, especially their challenges with obtaining the Food and Drug Administrative (FDA) licences required to market community products globally. Some of these products are in high demand internationally, but their export has been hampered by the complexities of the licensing procedure.

In concluding the visit, the prime minister expressed his gratitude to all sectors for their cooperation with the royal initiative projects and for trying to understand the marketing difficulties experienced by locals and farmers.

“I hope this trip will help widen the opportunities for you to access the global market and all people.”