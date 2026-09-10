Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:55 AM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

A Thai man was seriously injured after being struck by a sedan while chasing his wife across Mahidol Road in Chiang Mai during an argument yesterday, September 9.

Rescue workers from the Phetkasem Foundation were alerted to the collision at about 7.15pm yesterday. They arrived at the scene with an emergency response team from Central Memorial Hospital Chiang Mai and found a Thai man, aged about 50, lying on the road in serious condition.

Rescuers and medical staff provided emergency first aid before taking the injured man to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chiang Mai couple's argument ends in collision
Photo via Chiang Mai News

The driver of the sedan that struck the man was reportedly shocked and anxious following the incident and also received care from medical staff. The report did not state whether the driver suffered any physical injuries.

According to witnesses, the injured man had initially been travelling with his wife in another sedan, which was later found parked on the side of the road.

The couple reportedly had a heated argument inside the car before the woman got out with the vehicle’s key. She then ran across the road’s median to the opposite side.

Her husband reportedly chased after her in an attempt to retrieve the key. As he crossed the road, a passing sedan struck him.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Thai man struck by car during argument with girlfriend on road
Photo via Chiang Mai News

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and taking statements from the sedan driver, the couple and witnesses. Officers will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision before proceeding according to the law.

Police urged the public to take extra care when crossing roads, particularly in the evening. The public criticised the couple, saying that their conflict and recklessness endangered other motorists and pedestrians.

A similar incident occurred in Chon Buri in March when a Thai woman sat in the middle of a busy road during an argument with her boyfriend. A motorist filmed the incident and shared the footage online, prompting criticism. The footage also showed the woman throwing her shoes, which reportedly nearly hit a motorcyclist.

More recently, a 77 year old Thai woman drove a Mercedes-Benz against the flow of traffic on Vibhavadi Road in Bangkok, reportedly leaving other motorists confused. No accident was reported in connection with the Bangkok incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 10:55 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road

30 seconds ago
Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week

17 minutes ago
Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pit bull attack kills Bangkok woman in second fatal mauling

34 minutes ago
Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai MP follows Asanee-Wasan farewell concert from parliament

51 minutes ago
Chon Buri kindergarten gunman surrenders after overnight standoff | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri kindergarten gunman surrenders after overnight standoff

2 hours ago
Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend&#8217;s motorcycle in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai woman rams car into ex-boyfriend’s motorcycle in Chiang Mai

17 hours ago
Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender | Thaiger Pattaya News

Standoff continues as kindergarten gunman refuses to surrender

18 hours ago
Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign man wanted over damages outside Udon Thani hotel

18 hours ago
20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

20 tonnes of waste from data centre project found in Rayong

18 hours ago
Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok oil leak contained as crews search for source

19 hours ago
Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast | Thaiger Thailand News

Disaster warning centre apologises after wrong alert broadcast

19 hours ago
Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid &#8216;special&#8217; service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man alleges massage shop threatens him over unpaid ‘special’ service

19 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 11 to 13)

19 hours ago
Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist hospitalised after Portuguese man o’ war sting at Phuket beach

20 hours ago
Israeli businessman, Thai nominees face summons | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli businessman, Thai nominees face summons

20 hours ago
Thai King, Queen renew Boeing 737 pilot qualifications | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai King, Queen renew Boeing 737 pilot qualifications

20 hours ago
Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains | Thaiger Transport News

Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains

21 hours ago
Cheese in your tea? Bangkok says yes | Thaiger Thai Life

Cheese in your tea? Bangkok says yes

21 hours ago
Thai students gain ground in global education assessment | Thaiger Education

Thai students gain ground in global education assessment

21 hours ago
Woman shot dead at Chon Buri kindergarten, 44 pupils safe | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman shot dead at Chon Buri kindergarten, 44 pupils safe

22 hours ago
Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger Crime News

Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace

23 hours ago
Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case | Thaiger Crime News

Death sentence handed down in Hua Hin receptionist murder case

24 hours ago
Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers

1 day ago
Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man, Thai woman settle Koh Samui bar assault dispute

1 day ago
Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power | Thaiger Business News

Thailand lays groundwork for future nuclear power

1 day ago
Back to top button