Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road

A Thai man was seriously injured after being struck by a sedan while chasing his wife across Mahidol Road in Chiang Mai during an argument yesterday, September 9.

Rescue workers from the Phetkasem Foundation were alerted to the collision at about 7.15pm yesterday. They arrived at the scene with an emergency response team from Central Memorial Hospital Chiang Mai and found a Thai man, aged about 50, lying on the road in serious condition.

Rescuers and medical staff provided emergency first aid before taking the injured man to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for further treatment.

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The driver of the sedan that struck the man was reportedly shocked and anxious following the incident and also received care from medical staff. The report did not state whether the driver suffered any physical injuries.

According to witnesses, the injured man had initially been travelling with his wife in another sedan, which was later found parked on the side of the road.

The couple reportedly had a heated argument inside the car before the woman got out with the vehicle’s key. She then ran across the road’s median to the opposite side.

Her husband reportedly chased after her in an attempt to retrieve the key. As he crossed the road, a passing sedan struck him.

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Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and taking statements from the sedan driver, the couple and witnesses. Officers will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision before proceeding according to the law.

Police urged the public to take extra care when crossing roads, particularly in the evening. The public criticised the couple, saying that their conflict and recklessness endangered other motorists and pedestrians.

A similar incident occurred in Chon Buri in March when a Thai woman sat in the middle of a busy road during an argument with her boyfriend. A motorist filmed the incident and shared the footage online, prompting criticism. The footage also showed the woman throwing her shoes, which reportedly nearly hit a motorcyclist.

More recently, a 77 year old Thai woman drove a Mercedes-Benz against the flow of traffic on Vibhavadi Road in Bangkok, reportedly leaving other motorists confused. No accident was reported in connection with the Bangkok incident.