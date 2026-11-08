South Korean tourists targeted in Chiang Mai supplement scam

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 4:53 PM
2 minutes read
South Korean tourists targeted in Chiang Mai supplement scam
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Police raided two businesses in Chiang Mai today, November 8, following complaints from South Korean tourists who said they were taken by tour operators to buy unregistered health supplements costing up to 40,000 baht per box.

The tourists reported that the products were advertised as treatments for various illnesses by a man posing as a traditional medicine expert. They discovered after returning to South Korea that the supplements lacked Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The complaints prompted an investigation involving tourist police, the Department of Tourism and Chiang Mai provincial public health officials, who obtained search warrants from Chiang Mai Provincial Court for two locations.

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South Korean tourists say they were taken to Chiang Mai shops selling unregistered supplements for up to 40,000 baht per box.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

The first raid targeted a company in Ton Pao subdistrict, San Kamphaeng district, where officers found four types of health supplements. Two were classified as regulated medicines or food products without the required FDA approval and were seized for examination.

During the search, police found a South Korean man, identified as 61 year old O, giving a sales presentation to Korean tourists inside a VIP room.

A check found that he did not have a work permit. Police said he admitted to promoting the products despite having no relevant expertise, and had been doing so for more than a month.

He was arrested for working without a permit or outside his permitted employment conditions.

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Police also arrested two workers at the premises, 27 year old Myanmar national Hnum and 26 year old Waranya Luksueng, who was identified as a non-Thai national. Both were accused of working without authorisation or outside their permitted employment conditions.

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All three were taken to San Kamphaeng Police Station for legal proceedings.

South Korean tourists say they were taken to Chiang Mai shops selling unregistered supplements for up to 40,000 baht per box.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

At the second location, officers inspected a legally operating food manufacturing company but discovered products being sold that had not been manufactured at the facility.

Officials examined eight medicinal and food products, finding that four had valid FDA registration, one carried incorrect FDA labelling, and three were regulated medicines or supplements without the required approval.

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The products were seized for further testing. Officials said legal action would follow if examinations revealed impurities or substances harmful to health.

Police are also investigating whether South Korean investors are operating tourism-related businesses through Thai nominees to conceal foreign ownership.

South Korean tourists say they were taken to Chiang Mai shops selling unregistered supplements for up to 40,000 baht per box.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

The investigation has extended to two tour companies, identified as Company M and Company J, after Department of Tourism officials examined their tour documentation.

Neither company had included visits to the two businesses in its tour itinerary, despite taking tourists there.

Officials said this breached requirements to follow advertised tour programmes and notify tourists of itinerary changes in advance. The Department of Tourism is preparing to suspend the companies’ operating licences.

Tourist police said they would continue investigating businesses involved in misleading tourists into buying expensive, unregistered products, while working with other agencies to address practices affecting Thailand’s tourism industry.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 4:53 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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