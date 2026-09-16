Chiang Mai homebuyer finds skeleton inside foreclosed house

A prospective homebuyer inspecting a foreclosed house in Chiang Mai discovered human skeletal remains lying on a bed yesterday, September 15.

Mae Ping Police Station officers were called to the abandoned two-storey wooden house near a community market in San Phi Suea subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, at around 5pm.

The property had been seized by a bank and was due to be auctioned through the Legal Execution Department.

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A resident interested in buying the house had received permission to inspect its condition before making a decision.

The house, which had previously operated as a shop, had been abandoned for several years. Many belongings belonging to the former occupants remained inside.

During the inspection, the prospective buyer found a bed on the ground floor covered by a mosquito net. After opening the net, human remains, which had dried to a largely skeletal state, were found lying on the bed.

Police, the village headman and a forensic doctor from Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital attended the scene and collected evidence.

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The remains were sent for examination to establish the person’s identity and determine the cause of death.

Locals told investigators that the house had previously belonged to an elderly woman who lived there with her son. Neighbours said they had last seen the pair around five or six years ago.

They later heard that the property had been seized by a bank and were told the woman had gone to live with her son or other relatives in Chiang Mai city, so they did not suspect she had remained inside the house.

Police subsequently found that the woman’s son, who had previously lived at the property, is currently imprisoned in Tak province.

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The former homeowner was believed to have been around 93 years old at the time she disappeared from the neighbourhood.

Investigators suspect the remains may belong to her, but forensic examination and formal identification are still required before that can be confirmed.

Residents said they had never suspected that a body might be inside the house and had not noticed any unusual smell over the years.

However, some reported detecting a foul smell in the area two or three days before the discovery, although they could not identify its source.

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Police are awaiting forensic results to confirm the identity of the deceased and establish how the person died.

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